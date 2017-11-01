The following is the arrest list for Floyd County through the early morning hours of October 23. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are innocent of the charges until proven guilty in a court of law. The list is provided by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. For past arrest lists visit www.gbpnews.com and under the news tab click on the Banner link.

10/10/2017 Daniel A. Ott, 32, Borden, invasion of privacy, public intoxication, HTV. Carla S. Hampton, 47, City At Large, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, public intoxication. Wesley D. Stockton, 33, New Albany, trespass. Christian L. Fulkerson, 59, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended-prior.

10/11/2017 John W. Schocke, 47, Frankfort, Ind., warrant: (FTA-possession of narcotic drug). William Greene, Jr., 25, New Albany, warrant: (auto theft-theft of entire vehicle). Whitley M. Walling, 29, Jeffersonville, warrant: (FTA-unlawful possession of syringe). Ebony S. Briggs, 40, New Albany, possession of a synthetic drug. Jennifer R. Cole, 32, New Albany, possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drug, possession of syringe, theft prior, resisting law enforcement. James W. Davis, 44, City At Large, possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance. Joshua D. Burton, 33, New Albany, possession of syringe, possession of methamphetamine. 10/12/2017 Samantha M. Curci, 27, Lexington, Ky., needs to sign waiver for Kentucky probation and parole. James P. Linder, 46, Clarksville, HTV. John D. McDonald, 48, Lanesville, public intoxication. Jacob A. Beal, 33, New Albany, OWI, OWI .08%-.14%. Damon R. Eisenback, II, 42, New Albany, warrant: (theft prior); warrant: (VOP/petition to revoke suspended sentence-theft); warrant: (theft prior). Candace A. Jaworski, 43, Louisville, OWI endangering, OWI greater than .15%. Daniel C. Fitzgerald, 26, New Albany, DWS prior, operating without ever receiving license. Eric R. Keith, 32, City At Large, public intoxication. Gary L. Davis, 70, OWI prior conviction, OWI .08% or more. Jennifer L. Cecil, 38, New Albany, warrant: (theft prior); warrant: (VOP/petition to revoke suspended sentence-theft). Byron M. Shipp, 31, New Albany, parole violation. Mark D. Cecil, 39, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-theft). Richard C. Napier, 27, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-visiting a common nuisance-controlled substance). James G. Sprayberry, 43, New Albany, warrant: (fraud). Thomas S. Carlisle, 27, New Albany, warrant: (invasion of privacy). Shannon R. League, 18, New Salisbury, warrant: (FTA-theft).

10/13/2017 Cindi S. Fryman, 33, Lexington, Ky., warrant: (FTA-possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance). Theresa M. Fuller, 50, New Albany, warrant: (VOP/petition to recoke suspended sentence-theft). Chris S. Pauley, 31, Floyds Knobs, domestic battery. Jordan A. Lincoln, 28, New Albany, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance, dealing in marijuana over 30 grams. Aaron R. Jones, 22, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-child solicitation). Christopher L. Hall, 41, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-public intoxication). Elise R. Ferguson, 25, Greenwood, warrant: (VOP-unlawful possession of syringe). Christopher W. Shelton, 36, Corydon, possession of a narcotic drug (heroin), possession of a syringe. Alton E. Rogers, 40, Mauckport, warrant: (VOP-possession of methamphetamine). Stephanine N. Stepro, 32, Floyds Knobs, warrant: (FTA-possession of schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance, operating a vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to .15 or more). Dadrian A. Dickerson, 26, Jeffersonville, warrant: (battery resulting in bodily injury); warrant: (VOP-disorderly conduct-unreasonable noise). Christian M. Giselbach, 26, New Albany, carrying of handgun without license, railroad trespass. 10/14/2017 Jason C. Gresham, 34, City-At-Large, warrant: (FTA-knowingly or intentionally operating motor vehicle without ever receiving a license); fresh charges-possession of methamphetamine, false informing. Danielle E. Cornett, 30, New Albany, OWI (0.129); OWI. Ronald D. Sillings, 71, OWI. Dakota E. Toops, 29, New Albany, OWI refusal; OWI, suspended prior; possession of marijuana; maintaining a common nuisance. Michael T. Vanover, 27, Clarksville, driving while suspended prior. Gary T. Graf, Jr., 32, Laconia, possession of cocaine, possession of look-a-like substance. Jennifer A. Willis, 26, Mitchell, possession of a syringe, maintaining a common nuisance. Casey N. Voorhies, 23, Mitchell, possession of methamphetamine, resisting law enforcement, possession of syringe. 10/15/2017 Eric K. Winburn, 27, New Albany, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement. Jalen D. Forrest, 24, New Albany, disorderly conduct. Rebecca N. Mclemore, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant: (Harassment by means of a telephone call x2, intimidation-threaten another to place them in fear of retaliation for prior act). Matthew K. Williams, 32, New Albany, OWI with BAC .15% or more. Ian S. Jacobson, 28, Charlestown, public intoxication. Taylor N. Hedrick, 27, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-theft). Cory D. Byrum, 34, Marengo, possession of methamphetamine; possession of a syringe. Jamie E. Whitman, 43, Corydon, OWI.

10/16/2017 Juan J. Ramirez, 30, Georgetown, OWI BAC .15% or more. Tian H. Wang, 57, Fishers, warrant: (VOP-reckless driving). Daniel L. Gilbert, 42, Jeffersonville, warrant: (FTA-public intoxication). Damon D. Young, 28, New Albany, warrant: (violation of community corrections-criminal trespass). Branden L. Martin, 25, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-theft). Wyatt J. Phelps, 18, Georgetown, warrant: (theft and minor possession of alcohol). Dennis J. Garr, Jr., 22, Clarksville, theft, burglary. Cecil L. Stewart, 33, Elizabeth, warrant: (court-ordered transport); hold for Branchville. Loretta J. Ayles, 46, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-OWI .15 or more). Philip A. South, 33, City-At-Large, disorderly conduct. Timothy Mills, 49, City-At-Large, disorderly conduct. Anthony S. Stauble, 27, New Albany, warrant: (unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of paraphernalia). Robert L. Snyder, 38, Pendleton, Ind., court-ordered transport.

10/17/2017 Anthony M. Been, 28, New Albany, warrant, FTA-driving while suspended (prior). Jason C. Taylor, 45, New Albany, warrant: (body attachment); warrant: (theft). Christopher A. Ashford, 51, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-battery). Kelly J. Brown, 36, New Albany, warrant: (possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia). Deandre L. Brown, 25, Clarksville, warrant: (VOP-possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana); warrant: (body attachement). Marla R. Jones, 43, New Albany, driving while suspended (prior); possession of syringe; violation of legend drug act. Aaron M. Nichols, 29, New Albany, possession or paraphernalia; warrant: (FTA-possession of paraphernalia). Cody M. Allen, 21, Louisville, carrying handgun without a license, theft. Hold for Jefferson County, Ky. 10/18/2017 Anthony M. Fitzgerald, 25, Jeffersonville, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended (prior). Delbert E. Wood, 58, Louisville, criminal trespass. Ashley M. David, 25, Eden, Ky., possession of syringe, possession of controlled substance, criminal trespass, resisting law enforcement. Jesse A. Hash, 33, New Albany, warrant: (body attachment). Shatona J. Klingsmith, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant: (VOP-possession of a narcotic drug). Corey J. Munk, 27, Henryville, warrant: (possession of marijuana). Kristen N. Smallwood, 21, Depauw, court-ordered arrest. Wyatt E. Thompson, 28, Sellersburg, auto theft, identity deception, driving while suspended prior.

10/19/2017 William P. Blancato, Jr., 56, New Albany, habitual traffic violator, OWI. Christopher S. Applegate, 30, Lagrange, Ky., warrant: (FTA-intimidation: while committing it, the person draws or uses a deadly weapon, residential entry, habitual offender); warrant: (auto theft). Patrick M. Thompson, 41, New Albany, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of heroin, possession of syringe, possession of paraphernalia. Thomas E. Burrell, Jr., 49, Jeffersonville, warrant: (violation of veterans treatment court-possession of methamphetamine of less than 5 g x2, possession of marijuana x2). David S. Crawford, 30, Georgetown, warrant: (VOP-operating vehicle with alcohol concentration equivalent to at least .08 but less than .15). Samantha A. Zaepfel, 30, Brandenburg, Ky., warrant: (FTA-possession of paraphernalia). Amy R. Cox, 30, Sellersburg, theft, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct, unreasonable noise. Justin M. Schuley, 27, Clarksville, warrant: (VOP-check fraud prior or property obtained equal to at least $25,000 x2). Brittany N. Hazen, 32, Clarksville, warrant: (VOP-theft). Kayla M. Crawford, 20, Corydon, possession of cocaine/narcotic drug; reckless driving (endangering safety of others). Bryce A. Shirley, 20, Corydon, false informing, trespass.

10/20/2017 Jessica R. Chanley, 27, Marengo, warrant: (VOP-possession of synthetic drug or lookalike substance, possession of paraphernalia). Shontae Bishop, 37, New Albany, OWI prior conviction, Continued on page 3 Arrests . . . Continued from page 2 OWI endangerment, OWI bac. 15% or more. David K. Hilliker, 35, City-At-Large, OWI BAC .15% or more, OWI manner that endangers. Robert R. Emely, 36, New Albany, auto theft; possession of methamphetamine. Michael J. Thompson, 35, Georgetown, warrant: (unlawful possession of syringe); warrant: (FTA-leaving the scene of an accident); warrant: (FTA-possession of paraphernalia); warrant: (FTA-unlawful possession of syringe, public intoxication). David C. Spencer, 37, Floyds Knobs, resisting law enforcement. George W. Fitts, 60, Louisville, warrant: (theft defendant has a prior conviction). Desean L. Webb, 29, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-possession of methamphetamine). Le G. Hoang, 69, Oakland, CA., COT for modification, Hold for Putnamville correctional. Courtney C. Ingle, 24, Louisville, theft/shoplifting. Cory A. Smith, 25, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-theft x3). Erica K. Johnson, 35, Louisville, warrant, (VOP-theft, resisting law enforcement). 10/21/2017 Jacob S. Wilson, 26, Eckerty, operating a vehicle as habitual traffic violator. Timothy G. Griffin, Jr., 43, Palmyra, possession of methamphetamine, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of schedule IV controlled substance, carrying a handgun without a license. Kiauna Y. Harris, 21, Louisville, theft/shoplifting. Garrett J. Jones, 31, Georgetown, warrant: (possession of narcotic drug); resisting law enforcement). 10/22/2017 Ashley L. Etheridge, 34, New Albany, warrant: (VOP). Kevin D. Kays, 42, Fairdale, Ky., OWI .08 but less than .15. Michael R. Ruby, 29, Georgetown, warrant: (FTA-unlawful possession of syringe). Hold for Harrison County. Aaron W. Kidwell, 27, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended prior); warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended prior); warrant: (FTA-strangulation, domestic battery). Hold for Clark County. Robert H. Ricketts, 54, New Albany, operating while intoxicated .15 or more; operator never licensed (prior). Christopher K. Hines, 23, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-operating without ever receiving a license). 10/23/2017 Alex S. Lewis, 39, Jeffersonville, warrant: (VOP-possession of a controlled substance). David R. Carver, 58, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-dealing in cocaine). Jared W. Craven, 24, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-possession of marijuana). Roberta L. Smothers, 55, Louisville, warrant: (operating without ever receiving a license). Jeronimo L. Hernandez-Perez, 30, Louisville, operating without ever receiving a license.