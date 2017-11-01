By Josh Suiter

Special Correspondent



The New Albany Floyd County School Board accepted a bid package for the building of the new Slate Run School during their October 23 meeting. Bill Wiseheart, director of facilities, said the total amount of bids was $15,939,940. The bids are for items needed to complete the project such as masonry, general trade, roofing, glass, drywall and more. Wiseheart said the bids are under budget. The budget was $16.5 million. Board member Jenny Higbie made the motion and Board Member Lee Cotner seconded it. The motion was pass 6-0. Board member Donna Corbett was absent from the meeting. Also during the meeting, Interim Superintendent Dr. Brad Snyder said the corporation recently hired a central office administrator, Chris Streets, who is the Chief Business Officer, and was also a former employee. “When we made the offer to that employee, part of the package was a reinstatement of sick days and personal days that he had earned while working here. Nothing new. Just restoring what he earned. In the middle of that discussion, we discovered we also recently hired another central office administrator, Dr. Steve Griffin (Assistant Superintendent of Middle Schools), who was a in a similar boat and was not offered that same gratuity.” Snyder said although this action should have been taken place at point of entry, “that didn’t happen. But I have written a resolution that would do the same for Steve that we did for Chris. Just simply reinstating and restoring the benefits he earned when he previously worked for us.” Board member Lee Ann Wiseheart made the motion to pass this and Higbie seconded it. The motion passed 6-0. During the approval of the consent agenda, Wiseheart asked that staffing report be voted on separately. The consent agenda passed unanimously. Then the board voted on the staffing report and Wiseheart voted against it with while the rest of the board passed it. Wiseheart offered no explanation during the meeting but after the meeting said “The staffing report has a multitude of people – resignations, moving people here and there, and there was one person’s contract issue and something in there that I did not agree with. Because it is a personnel issue, I didn’t feel it was appropriate to call that person out by name so I did the whole staffing report. But I am ok with all the other stuff.” Also during the meeting, staff members and schools within the corporation were recognized: Julie Collings, a school nurse within the corporation for25 years, was named the 2017 Indiana School Nurse of the Year. Janis Coffmann, a teacher at Grant Line Elementary, was named Outstanding Classroom Cooperating Teacher by the Association of Teacher Educators of Indiana (ATEI). She was nominated by the Indiana University Southeast School of Education for her work with student teachers. Grant Line Elementary received the Outstanding and Successful School Award by ATEI for their strong partnerships with higher education. They were also nominated by IUS.