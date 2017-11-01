Voters in the West Clark Community School Corporation district will head to the polls on Tuesday, November 8 to vote for the school referendum. The Public Question on the ballot will read, “Shall the West Clark Community Schools, Clark County, Indiana, issue bonds or enter into a lease to finance the 2018 West Clark School Building Renewal/Restoration, Expansion and Safety Project which includes restoration, expansion and renovation work at approximately eight buildings and which is estimated to cost not more than $95,000,000 and is estimated to increase the property tax rate for debt service by $0.7314 per $100 of assessed valuation?” The voter will vote “yes” or “no.” The precincts involved in West Clark local public question are: Carr 01- Carr Township Community Building located 8402 Highway 111, Memphis; Monroe 01- Henryville High School, 213 N. Ferguson Street, Henryville; Monroe 02- Henryville High School, 213 N. Ferguson Street, Henryville; Monroe 03- Henryville High School, 213 N. Ferguson Street, Henryville; SC-C 43- REMC Building located at 7810 Highway 60 in Sellersburg; Silver 01- American Legion Post 204 located at 412 N. New Albany Street in Sellersburg; Silver 02- Sellersburg Elementary School located at 206 N. New Albany Street in Sellersburg; Silver 03- Sellersburg Elementary School located at 206 N. New Albany Street in Sellersburg; Silver 04- Silver Creek Middle School located at 495 N. Indiana Avenue in Sellersburg; Silver 05- Silver Creek Middle School located at 495 N. Indiana Avenue in Sellersburg; Silver 06- Silver Creek High School located at 557 Renz Avenue in Sellersburg; Silver 07- Silver Creek High School located at 557 Renz Avenue in Sellersburg; Union 01- Rock Creek Christian Academy located at 11515 Highway 41 in Sellersburg; Wood 01- Borden Town Hall located at 129 West Street in Borden; Wood 02- Borden Town Hall located at 129 West Street in Borden and Wood 03- Saint John’s School located at 8409 St. John Road in Starlight. Voter turnout in the West Clark Community Schools district was high in the last General Election held in 2016. Voter turnout in Carr 01 was 70.22 percent; Monroe 01 was 58.63 percent; Monroe 02 was 57.58 percent; Monroe 03 was 51.36 percent; Silver Creek/ Cville 43 was 65.67 percent; Silver Creek 01 was 63.30 percent; Silver Creek 02 was 54.79 percent; Silver Creek 03 was 66.27 percent; Silver Creek 04 was 64.08 percent; Silver Creek 05 was 39.55 percent; Silver Creek 06 was 68.21 percent; Silver Creek 07 was 55.62 percent; Union 01 was 63.42 percent; Wood 01 was 52.74 percent; Wood 02 was 61.01 percent and Wood 03 was 74.17 percent. Early In-Person Voting will continue at the Voter Registration Office through 12 noon on Monday, November 6. The Voter Registration Office is open for early voting 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today through Friday, November 3; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, November 4 and from 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Monday. Early Voting will take place in the basement of the Clark County Courthouse located at 501 E. Court Avenue in Jeffersonville. The Special Election Day will be Tuesday, November 7 for precincts of West Clark Community Schools only. Polling locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.