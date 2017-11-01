Those listed as injured were driver Shawn P. Lachina, 44, Scottsburg, and his passengers, Logan G. Barger, 19, Blocher, and Justin S. Riley, 26, Scottsburg.

Deputy Jac Sanders was dispatched at 10:37 p.m. to the scene of the mishap, which was on Double or Nothing Road about 300 feet south of its intersection with Lovers Lane Road.

Lachina told the deputy he had been driving north when a truck pulling a trailer passed him going south. He said the truck and trailer were left of center. To avoid contact, Lachina steered right. His maneuver caused the car to run off the edge of the road and into a ditch, where it struck and broke off a utility pole.

The truck and trailer left the scene.

Lachina experienced back pain after the mishap. Barger and Riley had head pain. All of the men were transported by Scott County EMS to Scott Memorial Hospital for evaluation and treatment.

The car had extensive frontend damage. Deputy Sanders estimated up to $10,000 in property damage, including the utility pole owned by the City of Scottsburg. The Escort was towed from the scene.