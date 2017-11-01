Two Indianapolis men are the main suspects in the July beating of an Austin businessman. Arrest warrants were issued Monday, October 23, for Sebastian Carter, 23, and Steven G. Tam, 40, both of Indianapolis, after charges were filed by the Prosecutor’s Office. The case has been under investigation by the Indiana State Police, Sellersburg post, with Detective Matthew Busick serving as lead officer. The victim of the attack on July 21 was Layton Sebastian, a longtime Austin businessman. He told Det. Busick that two men walked into his place of business, the Auto Specialist Collision Center at 44 South Fourth Street, and one of them, Tam, demanded money from him. Sebastian said he knew Tam only by the name “Steve.” When Sebastian reportedly refused to hand over money, he said Tam took a broomstick and hit him on the head. Sebastian said he fell on the concrete floor. He said he continued to be struck on the head and body, and the elderly man told Det. Busick he remembered wondering, “When are they going to stop beating me?” The attack apparently occurred after 5:18 p.m., according to video surveillance tapes Det. Busick was able to obtain of the premises. The men reportedly lowered an open garage door at the business before leaving the shop some time after 5:30 p.m. Sebastian wasn’t found until 10:45 p.m. His son, Rick, worried when he couldn’t contact his father, and he went to the shop to see if his dad was all right. Layton Sebastian was lying in a pool of his own blood. Rick Sebastian called his brother and 9-1-1 to summon help. The day after the attack, Det. Busick visited the victim at University of Louisville Hospital. The elderly man had suffered six broken ribs, numerous deep bruises on his body and face and blunt force trauma blows to the back of his head. Videos from several surveillance cameras in the area were obtained that same day. Two men were seen getting out of a white Chevy extended cab pickup truck and entering the shop. The truck parked near Grace Covenant Church of God on South Second Street. At 5:36 p.m., the video showed it pulling behind the church buildings and at 5:43 p.m., a video reportedly shows the same vehicle turning from Fourth Street onto State Road 256 West (West Main Street) and being driven east. Austin Patrolman Shiloh Hurt is credited with finding a vehicle matching the video of the white truck on July 27. An Austin resident, the truck’s owner, later told Det. Busick that he knew the pair and had driven them to Sebastian’s business, He said he then picked them up and drove them back to Indianapolis. Early in August, the ISP detective got a chance to talk with Layton Sebastian as he continued to recover. He related the businessman’s story about “Steve” and a companion walking into the shop, “Steve” demanding money he claimed Sebastian owed him, and “Steve” hitting him with the broom handle. Det. Busick noted that Sebastian was able to pick out a photo of Tam from a photo lineup. The charges prepared against Tam and Carter include Level 3 felony aggravated battery, Level 5 battery resulting in serious bodily injury and Level 5 battery with a deadly weapon. Carter also faces one additional count each of aggravated battery, battery resulting in serious bodily injury and battery with a deadly weapon. Bail has been set at $100,000 full cash for each suspect.