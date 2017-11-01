A new traffic ordinance will take effect in Austin on Tuesday, November 14. The Austin City Council approved the new law establishing truck routes in the community on October 10. The ordinance becomes effective 30 days after its first legal publication date, which was on October 14. Council members advocated the new law to keep large semi-tractor trailer rigs off side streets. Noted Austin Mayor Dillo Bush, “Through the state’s (Community Crossings) grant, we have the opportunity to repave every road in our city. We have to protect our neighborhoods and our roads from big trucks that tend to cause road damage.” Mayor Bush was referring to the $723,000-plus grant received by the city for paving projects. Activity is expected to begin fueled by those dollars next spring. The new ordinance designates specific paths semi-tractor-trailers can use, taking into consideration restaurants and gas stations they may visit. The ordinance addresses trucks over 10,000 lbs. and which are used for commercial use. Established routes are: * North or south on U.S. Highway 31; * North or south on Interstate 65; and * East or west on State Road 256, commonly known as Main Street in Austin. Designated city streets on which trucks may be driven are Morgan Drive from U.S. 31 to its intersection with North High Street. Traveling to or from S.R. 256 or U.S. 31 on High St. is prohibited. Exceptions to the ordinance are: * Operating such a truck on a street necessary for the conduct of business; * Emergency vehicles, such as fire trucks and ambulances; * Trucks operated by public utilities; and * Trucks following officially established detours. Violations will be penalized with a $50 fine for the first offense, $100 for the second offense and $250 for the third or subsequent offense, the ordinance relates. A fine of up to $2,500 can also be levied upon conviction.