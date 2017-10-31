FRENCH LICK, IN (October 31, 2017) – French Lick Resort is kicking off 2018 with two legendary Rock ‘N Roll classics with Eddie Money in January and Styx in March. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased on Ticketmaster or the front desk at French Lick Springs Hotel. Eddie Money • Friday, January 19th • 8pm • Doors open at 6:30 Hoosier Ballroom Tickets Known for his blue-collar brand of rock and roll, Eddie Money continues to delight multi-generational crowds with his legendary style. With such hits as “Take Me Home Tonight,” “Shakin’” and “Think I’m in Love,” he maintains his strong signature style just as he did thirty years ago. His first album, Eddie Money, went double platinum and featured hits like “Baby Hold On,” and “Two Tickets to Paradise.” Money’s 1986 album, Can’t Hold Back, went platinum and featured “Take Me Home Tonight,” which reached number 4 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Today, Eddie Money can still “Walk on Water” for his fans. Styx • Friday, March 2nd • 8pm • Doors open at 6:30 Hoosier Ballroom Tickets Approaching a decade-and-a-half together on the road and 16 albums behind their name (so far), there is no end in sight for this classic rock band cumulating hits over the years including “Come Sail Away,” “Too Much Time On My Hands,” “Renegade” and many more. Their latest incarnation of STYX is their bold new album “The Mission” which continues to create the perfect soundtrack to fans both on record and on stage.