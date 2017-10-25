On Saturday, October 28, 2017 the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) is sponsoring the 14th nationwide “Prescription Drug Take Back” initiative. The “Take Back” initiative seeks to prevent prescription drug abuse and theft through proper disposal of prescription drugs. Collection sites will be set up nationwide for expired, unused, and unwanted prescription drugs which will be properly disposed of without threat to the environment. This program is for liquid and pill medications. Needles, new or used, will not be accepted for disposal. This service is free and anonymous with no questions asked. Last April Americans turned in 450 tons (900,000 pounds) of prescription drugs at almost 5,500 sites operated by the DEA and more than 4,200 of its state and local law enforcement partners. Overall, in its 13 previous Take Back events, DEA and its partners have taken in over 8.1 million pounds—more than 4,050 tons—of pills. This initiative addresses a vital public safety and public health issue. Medicines that languish in home cabinets are highly susceptible to diversion, misuse, and abuse. Rates of prescription drug abuse in the U.S. are alarmingly high, as are the number of accidental poisonings and overdoses due to these drugs. Studies show that a majority of abused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, including from the home medicine cabinet. In addition, Americans are now advised that their usual methods for disposing of unused medicines—flushing them down the toilet or throwing them in the trash—both pose potential safety and health hazards. Once again, the Indiana State Police are pleased to partner with the DEA, and as in the past, the drugs may be dropped off at any Indiana State Police Post, except the Toll Road Post. The event will be on Saturday, October 28th, between the hours of 10:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. Also, the Indiana State Police will host a drop off site on Friday, October 27th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. inside the Indiana Government Center North public entrance off of Robert Orr Plaza in Indianapolis. This is between the government north and south buildings, immediately west of the State Capitol building. To locate the state police post closest to your home or business, click this link for Indiana State Police on the Map. To find other locations in Indiana or across the U.S. that are participating in the Drug Take Back initiative, click this link to the DEA. The Drug Take Back events are the safe, popular and responsible way for the public to legally and dispose of prescription drugs. No questions asked.