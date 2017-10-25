The Franklin Township Athletic Club’s 68th annual meeting and fish fry will be held Friday evening, October 27th at 6:00 p.m. in the Jaycee building in Lanesville. The business meeting will follow at 7:00 p.m. A euchre tournament will be held immediately following the business meeting. In 1949 the Franklin Township Athletic Club was organized. At that time, Lanesville Schools had no baseball diamond. Therefore, a group of parents and youth-loving individuals got together and formed the Franklin Township Athletic Club. This enabled the young students of the township to play organized ball. Uniforms were purchased and a ball park was constructed and maintained with funds raised from such events as turkey shoots, chili suppers, talent shows, celebrity auctions, car washes, white elephant sales, etc. After construction of the Lanesville Community schools several years ago, the baseball field was converted into the school’s parking lot. In 1992, the baseball field for the high school was built near the tennis courts. The Little Leaguers and the school softball teams play on the former Knights of Columbus ball field two miles west of Lanesville. The Lanesville Youth League in cooperation with Harrison County Community Foundation has constructed and maintains the fields off State Road 62. The cost for the meal and membership dues is only $5.00. There is no cost to play in the euchre tournament. Many prizes will be awarded throughout the evening. From the proceeds of the evening, the Athletic Club donates $1000 each year to Lanesville Youth League and various school programs at Lanesville Community Schools and St. John’s Lutheran School. All members, euchre players and/or potential members are cordially invited to come and enjoy an evening of food, fun and fellowship.