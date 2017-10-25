On Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2017, the American Legion Auxiliary, Unit 42, Floyds Knobs will serve a luncheon to honor all veterans and their families, following the laying of the wreaths at the Veterans’ Memorial in New Albany, approximately 1–3 pm, at the American Legion Post 42, 4530 Paoli Pike, Floyds Knobs. Auxiliary Unit 42 President Eva Richards extends the invitation to all veterans in our community - - “We will be serving Icelandic Cod, ham, and a variety of sides…”; and, she added, “ We hope our Post is full to the brim of veterans and their families.” This event is part of the nation-wide Commemoration of the 50th Anniversary of the Vietnam War - - a 13-year program to honor and give thanks to a generation of proud Americans who saw our country through one of the most challenging missions our country has ever faced. A special ceremony is planned to recognize those Viet Nam Veterans present, and spouses and families of deceased Viet Nam veterans. With more than 1,600 of our service members still among the missing, the American Legion is actively involved in efforts to bring those veterans home. Commemoration Committee Chair Ann Carr commented, “We want to pay tribute to our Viet Nam Veterans, for their service and sacrifice on behalf of the United States and to thank and honor the families of these veterans.” This event is not limited to those who are members of Post or Unit 42; nor is it limited to those servicemen and women who served in Viet Nam. Anyone who was active duty during the Viet Nam conflict is welcome and encouraged to attend. Questions about the event may be directed to Carr at 812-923-9863.