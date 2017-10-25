Since 2001, members of the Washington County Youth Foundation have been working hard to make our county a better place. These kids work hard, learn about giving back and have a little bit of fun along the way. Last year they performed over 700 hours of community service. This year is looking to be a banner year with a large variety of service projects. Have you ever wondered why kids would volunteer to give back, especially when the meetings are on Sundays? Well, let’s hear from our 2017-2018 officers: Gretchen Leis, President- “I joined the Washington County youth foundation to continue serving my community, and to help promote service among other youth in Washington County.” Rina Jiang, Vice-President- “To me, Washington County Youth Foundation is a way to improve the world through philanthropy. I joined WCYF to expand and create changes for the community which will also inspire others to do the same so together, we can work to be better than yesterday. I enjoy the amount of service projects where I am exposed to new people, new activities, and allow me to explore new interests. “ Brant Deaton, Communication Officer- “I believe that is an honor and a privilege to be a part of the Washington County Youth Foundation! My sister was a former member and she was the one who encouraged and got me to join the group. I have enjoyed how it has brought a group of student from all three county schools together in order to serve the community!” Loralee Potter, Secretary- “I joined the Youth Foundation to become more involved in my community. However, the reaches of this involvement are far more than I ever anticipated. I’ve discovered organizations that I never knew existed, and I’ve learned how to donate my time and resources to causes that I didn’t know were present, and I’ve become much closer with fellow students in our county schools. My time with the Youth Foundation has opened my eyes to a whole world of philanthropy in my home town, and has given me the initiative to delve into other means of philanthropy when I move on to college.” We have great kids in our community. Next time you see one of them, be sure to thank them for giving back! The mission of the Washington County Community Foundation is to engage people, build resources and strengthen our community. Visit the website at www.wccf.biz and like the Foundation on Facebook.