Scott Memorial Hospital is once again delighted to be hosting the popular Women’s Health Night. The event will take place on Monday, November 6th, from 6-830 pm at the hospital. One of the main focuses of the event this year will be to offer information and ways to help fight the three leading killers of women! Heart disease, Cancer, and Stroke are considered the leading killers of women. This event promises to provide vital information that is crucial in order to fight these leading killers. There is critical information we can educate our community with in order to save lives. The staff is excited to have Rebecca Roth, RN, and Maggie Turner, local health professionals, to help deliver an informative yet easy to understand presentation that will help us in the fight against these leading killers in our community. The whole mission of the hospital is to make the community healthier. Our community is facing several challenges at this time and it is important that we stay strong to overcome these adversities. Educating the women in the community translates into education of the entire family, thus the community. One goal of this evening is to strengthen our community through knowledge. “If you know better, you can do better, stated Hope White, Event Organizer. Guest speaker Rebecca Roth is a registered nurse with her Cardiac Vascular Certification. She is a wife, mother and church member. She has served Scott Memorial Hospital as a nurse in our ICU and is currently leads the Cardiac Rehabilitation department at SMH. Rebecca also performs Cardiac Stress Tests and teaches ACLS to the Scott Memorial staff and physicians. Maggie Turner is a lifelong resident of Scott County. Maggie is a Doctorate of Pharmacy and MBA Candidate of Sullivan College in Louisville Kentucky. She will graduate in the spring of 2018. Maggie has a strong desire to use what she has learned to strengthen and save the women in her community. Event organizers are also excited to welcome Dr. Charles Buhse, OB/GYN who will be available for attendees to discuss any questions related to obstetrics and gynecological issues. The staff of the Obstetrics department will also be available to share information with attendees on services and classes that are offered in their department. Dr Chic Chang, MD Endocrinologist will also be joining us to enlighten attendees on issues regarding disorders of the body’s glandular system which is responsible for regulating hormone secretion. Dr. Chang specializes in treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes, osteoporosis, gestational diabetes, and diseases of the pituitary, thyroid and adrenal glands. He also specializes in treating cancers of the endocrine system. Dr Chang will be speaking briefly and will be available for questions. The staff of Scott Memorial is looking forward to reaching women in our community through this fun and educational night out for the ladies of Scott and Surrounding counties. Information will be available on several health topics and diseases along with local resources for women. Information on free mammograms through the Indiana Breast Cancer Awareness Trust Grant will be available. This grant has provided screening and diagnostic mammograms in our community for over a decade. Various health screenings will also be provided. More information will be available as the event gets closer. For any questions, contact Hope White at 812 752-8506.