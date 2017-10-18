On Tuesday, Oct. 17, at approximately 4:10 pm, a one vehicle crash occurred on North State Road #135 in Vallonia, Washington County. Trooper Tyler Matthew from the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg, the lead investigator of the crash, stated in his preliminary report, that a white 2005 Chevrolet work truck, (owned by Wright Implement of Seymour, IN), being driven by Matthew L. Bobb, 47, of Crothersville, IN, was traveling north on State Road #135 and for an unknown reason the vehicle left the roadway approximately 1,100 feet south of West Goat Hollow Road. When the vehicle left the roadway it crossed over a guardrail and became inverted over an embankment on the east side of State Road #135.

The Washington County Coroner pronounced Matthew L. Bobb deceased at the scene.

Assisting Agencies: Washington County Sherriff’s Department, Washington County Fire, Washington County First Responders and Washington County E.M.S.