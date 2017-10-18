By Dennis Dunn

Special Correspondent



Spooky things tend to happen on Friday the 13th, but on this particular Friday, Oct. 13 nothing was out of the ordinary at Paul E. Graves Field except for the fact that Jason Voorhies made an appearance in the Salem student section. There was not one, not two and not three, but a section full of students with masks on this particular night. However, it didn’t play into the fact that the Salem Lions football team captured the county trophy with a 41-22 win over West Washington. “Its’ one of the goals to win the county championship,” Lions Coach RJ Hartsfield said. “Our kids have prepared well all year. It’s also good to know that they have won five in a row as well. Makes things seem like they are going in the right direction as the tourney begins.” On the first drive of the game, the Senators had a chance but they were faced with a 4th-and-6 from the 39-yard line and senior quarterback Nick Marrs threw a pass that was intercepted by Salem’s Cameron Morris. Eight plays later sophomore quarterback Brandon Corbin found senior Evan Brishaber open for a 16-yard touchdown pass as the PAT was good for the early 7-0 lead with 4:11 left in the first quarter. On the next ensuing kickoff, the Senators senior Tanner Packwood caught the ball at the 8-yard line and raced down the middle of the field and avoided several tackles before going right and back to the middle for the 92-yard kick off return for a touchdown, but the 2-point conversion failed as the Lions held the 7-6 lead with 3:58 left. Brishaber caught his second TD of the game at the 2:16 mark of the first quarter from 25 yards out and junior Sheldon Yoder connected on his second PAT for the 14-6 lead. “We are excited about the win,” Hartsfield said, “but we are more excited to see what we can do in the tournament. We done a lot of things well but we didn’t pass protect well. We should have scored again right before half, but we turned the ball over and that is upsetting to see when we work so hard.” The Lions tacked on 14 points in the second quarter as Kory Akers scored on a 36-yard run and Morris scampered in from two yards out for the 28-6 halftime lead. “There were a lot of positives in this game,” Senators Coach Philip Bowsman said. “Those onside kicks in the second quarter we had the ball both times but it just popped out. They threw the ball well. For us it was a matter of completing drives.” The Lions added two more scores in the third quarter as Morris hauled in a 62-yard pass from Corbin and Shane Mahuron caught a 23-yard pass from Corbin for the 41-6 lead. The Senators scored their final two TD’s in the fourth quarter as Mason Armstrong had a 5-yard run and Jacob Farris added an 8-yard catch from Marrs with 46.4 seconds left. “Farris ran the ball great tonight,” Bowsman said. “The line did a great job up front. Win or lose I am proud of my guys. We battled until the end.” The Senators ended the regular season at 5-4 and will play the winner of the North Daviess (1-8) and Eastern Greene (9-0) on the road on Friday, Oct. 27. As for the Lions (6-3) they will host Greensburg (3-6) on Friday, Oct. 20. “Greensburg, they are double tight, triple option team,” Hartsfield said. “They are real big. They like to grind it out and are a real physical football team. We will have to match their physicality. Defensively they are a 4-3 team.” Friday, Oct. 13, at Salem WW 6 0 0 16 – 22 SHS 14 14 13 0 – 41 First Quarter S: Evan Brishaber, 16-pass from Brandon Corbin (Sheldon Yoder kick) 4:11 WW: Tanner Packwood, 92-kick off return (run fail) 3:58 S: Brishaber, 25-pass from Corbin (Yoder kick) 2:16 Second Quarter S: Kory Akers, 36-run (Cameron Morris run) 6:43 S: Morris, 7-run (run fail) 2:43 Third Quarter S: Morris, 62-pass from Corbin (Yoder kick) 9:48 S: Shane Mahuron, 23-pass from Corbin (pass fail) :00 Fourth Quarter WW: Mason Armstrong, 5-run (Bobby Stevens pass from Nick Marrs) 3:43 WW: Jacob Farris, 8-pass from Marr (run good) :46.4