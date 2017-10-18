|WW sophomore runs her way into history
|Written by George Browning
|Wednesday, 18 October 2017 10:43
|
West Washington sophomore Zoe Wallace was one of four female runners from Washington County who competed in Saturday’s Bedford Cross Country regional.
She was the only, however, who will continue the season.
Wallace became the first Senator runner to advance to Semi-State. She finished 27th with a time of 21:18.89.
That time also set a new school record. The old was held by Kacy Crady.
Wallace will be joined by two male runners from Eastern High School at Saturday’s Brown County Semi-State, Uriah Guthrie finished in 23rd place with a time of 17:36 and Brandon Sill finished in 28th place with a time of 17:53 for the Musketeers.
Saturday’s girls’ race in Brown County at Eagle Park will start at 11:30 with the boys’ race set to begin at 12:15.
The top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams and the first 6 qualifying teams from each of four semi-state races shall advance to the state finals.
--George Browning