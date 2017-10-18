She was the only, however, who will continue the season.

Wallace became the first Senator runner to advance to Semi-State. She finished 27th with a time of 21:18.89.

That time also set a new school record. The old was held by Kacy Crady.

Wallace will be joined by two male runners from Eastern High School at Saturday’s Brown County Semi-State, Uriah Guthrie finished in 23rd place with a time of 17:36 and Brandon Sill finished in 28th place with a time of 17:53 for the Musketeers.

Saturday’s girls’ race in Brown County at Eagle Park will start at 11:30 with the boys’ race set to begin at 12:15.

The top 10 individuals from non-advancing teams and the first 6 qualifying teams from each of four semi-state races shall advance to the state finals.

--George Browning