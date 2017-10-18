The following is the Floyd County arrest list from September 24 through the early morning hours of October 10. Those listed, in most cases, are just facing charges at this point and are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The list is provided by the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department. For past lists, visit www.gbpnews.com and under the news tab click “The Banner Gazette.”

9/24/2017 Geoffrey A. Morris, 47, New Albany, auto theft, operating without ever receiving a license, operating while suspended (prior). James E. Cain, 52, Fern Creek, Ky., sign waiver for Louisville Metro. Bethany R. Estes, 22, Owensboro, Ky., sign waiver for Hancock County, Ky. 9/25/2017 Nicole R. Dupont, 36, New Albany, operating a vehicle as HTV. Kenneth L. Taylor, Jr., 27, Nabb, residential entry. Jerone E. Sanders, 26, Louisville, possession of stolen handgun. Candice M. Smith, 27, Louisville, theft. Kevin A. Rowley, 28, Clarksville, warrant: (court-ordered arrest). Mary E. Banet, 35, New Albany, driving while suspended prior. Kelly M. Bartholomew, 31, Louisville, needs to sign a waiver for Louisville metro. Dylan J. Dean, 20, Memphis, OWI, minor possession of alcohol, OWI .08 or more. Jodi L. Devine, 39, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-theft x2). John E. Bateman, leaving the scene of an accident; OWI manner than endangers; OWI.

9/26/2017 Steven B. Bezy, 35, Bardstown, warrant: (FTA-auto theft and habitual offender); warrant: (FTA-burglary, auto theft, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, habitual offender and theft). Robert J. Saunders, 32, Shepherdsville, Ky., warrant: (VOP-unlawful possession of a syringe). Melinda S. Smith, 34, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-theft). Jordyn A. Klein, 23, Louisville, OWI .08 or more, OWI. Jessica L. Reisert, 30, Salem, OWI. Robin M. Dixon, 43, Haven House, warrant: (FTA-criminal trespass, disorderly conduct). Rhonda S. Emery, 41, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-possession of methamphetamine). Brandon C. Reynolds, 33, Louisville, trespass, false informing x2. Daniel R. Abner, 32, Madison, driving while suspended (prior). Keith A. Boards, 55, Louisville, warrant: (violation of home detention-OWI prior).

9/27/2017 Lauren A, Merideth, 27, New Albany, warrant: (auto theft); fresh charge-possession of a controlled substance. Larry S. Tankersley, 56, New Albany, public intoxication. Nicholas A. Ramos, 24, New Albany, warrant: (criminal mischief damge is between $750 and $50,000). Shawnna R. Hessig, 25, Greenville, warrant: (FTA-theft). Brian L. Leezer, 27, Charlestown, warrant: (FTA-theft). Ryan N. Sutherland, 18, Salem, auto theft, suspended prior. Edward M. Mills, 31, New Albany, residential entry, invasion of privacy. Jacob O. Robinson, 40, New Albany, warrant: (court-ordered transport); sign waiver for Louisville Metro.

9/28/2017 Jennifer N. Sexton, 32, Clarksville, warrant: (VOP-possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia). Craig A. Nevitt, 51, New Albany, resisting law enforcement (vehicle). Eric L. Logsdon, 29, Louisville, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia, theft, carrying a handgun without a license. Dawn R. Shofner, 33, Jeffersonville, warrant: (theft, possession of narcotic drug, possession of mathamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia). Jennifer N. Emery, 35, Clarksville, warrant: (FTA-fraud; credit card; use of card issued to another without consent). John M. Roche, 27, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of syringe, auto theft, possession of a controlled substance). Heather R. Ham, 31, Louisville, warrant: (violation of professional services-possession of methamphetamine between 10 and 28 grams, unlawful possession of syringe def. Has a prior conviction, dealing in methamphetamine manufacture or deliver or finance the man or delivery, possession of a controlled substance but with enhancing circumstances found in, possession of a controlled substance, possession of paraphernalia). 9/29/2017 Jerome G. Perry, 41, Vine Grove, Ky., OWI under .15% BAC, OWI. Jordan P. Everett Jr., 40, Clarlestown, OWI under .15 BAC, OWI. Samantha Walker, 23, New Albany, driving while suspended prior, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance. Sonny L. Compton, 35, Jeffersonville, warrant: FTA-auto theft. Justin W. Ramsey, 29, Corydon, warrant: FTA-OWI endangering a minor, OWI .08 or more, OWI. Nicolas R. Bethards, 35, Corydon, warrant: (FTA-OWI endangering a minor, OWI .08 or more, OWI. Rachel E. Nevins, 36, Louisville, warrant: VOP-unlawful possession of syringe. Keith A. Jeffries, 36, Corydon, resisting law enforcement-fleeing. Lynnsey E. Vangilder, 19, Palmyra, warrant: FTA-fraud. Tyreece L. Morris, 36, Louisville, warrant: VOP-dealing in cocaine or narcotic drug. Daniel R. Gass, 28, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-burglary). John T. Alexander, 19, New Albany, intimidation with a deadly weapon, resisting law enforcement. Scott M. Cox, 40, New Albany, disorderly conduct, driving while suspended (prior). Kendar O. Murrell, 18, New Albany, carrying handgun without a license, resisting law enforcement, criminal recklessness. 9/30/2017 Zowi M. South, 19, Floyds Knobs, reckless driving, minor consumption of alcohol. Tommy L. Willhite, 50, New Albany, driving while suspended (prior). Justin E. Mullins, 23, Louisville, sign waiver for Nelson County, Ky.

10/1/2017 Angela K. Caulk, 46, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-theft). Jonathan I. Hale, 21, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-possession of a syringe); fresh charge: possession of a syringe. Mason L. Steinkamp, 54, Scottsburg, possession of methamphetamine, possession of paraphernalia with prior. Cassondra R. Spivey, 30, Lanesville, OWI .15 or more. Matthew B. Limasing, 21, Louisville, OWI, OWI endangerment, possession of marijuana, maintaining a common nuisance. James E. Howell, 22, City-At-Large, disorderly conduct. Theresa M. Gerstle, 53, City-At-Large, disorderly conduct, unauthorized entry of a vehicle. Mathew T. Myers, 27, Indianapolis, OWI .123%, OWI. Scott E. Grether, 24, Sellersburg, OWI. Gabriel Cadena DE LA Cerda, 47, Juarez, Mexico, operating never licensed. Ciera B. Swayne, 27, Lexington, Ky., OWI, OWI endangerment.

10/2/2017 Patrick L. Thompson, 25, Lanesville, public intoxication. Joseph E. Zaepfel, 38, Jeffersonville, driving while suspended (prior). Justin N. Smith, 24, Clarksville, warrant: (FTA-driving while suspended (prior)). Chad A. Landers, 36, Sellersburg, warrant: (FTA-theft). Amy L. Boes, 32, Salem, warrant: (FTA-theft). Eric T. Railey, 34, Louisville, warrant: (VOP-burglary). Joshua M. Right, 35, City-At-Large, warrant: (VOP-driving while suspended (prior)); new charge: resisting; hold for Clark County. Craig L. Proctor, 40, Clarksville, warrant: (FTA-battery resulting in bodily injury); warrant: (FTA-conversion). Bart E. Dilling, 48, Floyds Knobs, domestic battery. 10/3/2017 Shawn M. Gibson, 22, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-possession of marijuana). Alexus N. James, 21, Palmyra, OWI .15% or more, OWI. Darrell A. Grady, 58, Louisville, warrant: (VOP-OWI). Angela J. Michaels, 48, Louisville, theft (prior), criminal trespass. Troy B. Thurman, 47, New Albany, warrant: body attachment. Paris W. Douglas, 30, New Albany, warrant: (auto theft). Daniel R. Blunk, 52, Chandler, Indiana, battery. Damon D. Young, 28, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-Criminal trespass).

10/4/2017 Dana M. Robards, 35, Louisville, auto theft. Lance W. Valentine, 21, Elizabethtown, Ky., unlawful possession of syringe, possession of narcotic drug; hold for Hardin County, Ky. Charles A. Carr, 58, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-check fraud). Lauren M. Applegate, 28, Corydon, warrant: (FTA-false informing def. Gives a false report of commission of crime or gives fal); warrant: (FTA-possession of methamphetamine between 10 and 28 grams, maintaining a common nuisance, possession of marijuana). Amanda K. Young, 38, Corydon, warrant: (FTA-theft). Christopher S. Luckett, 45, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-unlawful possession of syringe). James P. White, 32, Scottsburg, warrant: (FTA-possession of marijuana). Denise R. Wright, 60, Jeffersonville, theft with prior, criminal trespass. Josiah Kennedy, 27, New Albany, warrant: (Auto theft). Derango L. Davis, 26, New Albany, warrant: criminal mischief.

10/5/2017 Dominick P. Harper, 23, Louisville, needs to sign waiver for Louisville Metro. Michael E. Cook, 36, City-At-Large, burglary, possession of meth. Travis M. Jones, 34, Clarksville, warrant: (VOP-residential entry). Daryl A. Townsend, 33, New Albany, criminal trespass. Gerald D. James, III, 32, warrant: (VOP-theft with prior conviction). Keri N. Lawson, 33, Louisville, warrant: (FTA-unlawful sale of a legend drug). David L. Hickerson, 43, Jeffersonville, warrant: (FTA-check deception). Thomas W. Ballard, 28, New Albany, warrant: (body attachment); fresh charge-resisting law enforcement – forcibly resists). Bryce A. Shirley, 19, Jeffersonville, invasion of privacy. James A. Hodges, III, 37, New Albany, OWI .08 or more, OWI manner that endangers, suspended prior. 10/6/2016 Dillon M. Walther, 23, Lanesville, OWI, leaving the scene of an accident. Alex R. Russell, 26, Louisville, warrant: (strangulation and domestic battery). Michael R. Landrum, 36, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-resisting law enforcement). William C. Martin, 32, Corydon, warrant: (FTA-possession of marijuana). David R. Slate, 37, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-possession of methamphetamine). Jonathan P. Lyons, 21, Woodford, Va., residential entry, intimidation. Oliver Mahata, 42, Corydon, warrant: (FTA-application fraud and false government indentification). Stephone L. Duncan, 29, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-criminal trespass); new charge: criminal trespass; hold for Clark County.

10/7/2017 Nathaniel B. Roby, 41, Louisville, OWI .08 or more, OWI .15 or more, OWI manner that endangers. Byron M. Shipp, 31, New Albany, OWI .15 or more. Jan L. Moss, 52, Floyds Knobs, criminal trespass. Theresa M. Gerstle, 53, City-At-Large, disorderly conduct, obstructing traffic. Daniel G. Chandler, 38, New Albany, warrant: (VOP-possession of methamphetamine). Devin G. Powers, 42, Lanesville, public intoxication. 10/8/2017 Justin K. Sharp, 38, New Albany, domestic battery (child in motion); interference with reporting a crime. James D. Bratcher, 59, Louisville, warrant: (OWI .15 or more and OWI manner that endangers). Eli E. Hecht, 26, New Albany, warrant: (FTA-OWI manner that endangers). James L. Schindler, 35, New Albany, warrant: (unlawful possession of a syringe). Yonatan G. Tsegai, 38, Louisville, public intoxication. Lisa R. Hunt, 52, Greenville, domestic battery. Megan Z. Bransford, 18, New Albany, domestic battery.

10/9/2017 Micki R. Westbay, 39, New Albany, unlawful possession of a syringe, possession of a controlled substance. Cody L. Smith, 24, Henryville, criminal trespass, possession of paraphernalia. Alice M. Berryman, 54, Palmyra, driving while suspended prior. Michael S. Hutchinson, 31, Charlestown, theft. Timothy J. McCoskey, 33, New Albany, possession of paraphernalia – hold for Clark County. Danny O. Hintz, 47, Jeffersonville, public intoxication.

10/10/2017 Joseph C. Taylor, 47, New Albany, possession of a handgun without a permit.