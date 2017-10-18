By Josh Suiter

Special Correspondent



The Floyd County Council was asked to consider a contribution to help with the construction of the Underground Railroad Park in New Albany behind the Town Clock Church during their October 10 meeting. Jerry Finn, a member of Friends of the Clock Tower Church, said “180 years ago a congregation made a bold move. The First Presbyterian Church believed that slavery was a terrible sin but there was a group within the First Presbyterian Church that felt that even though Presbyterians believed that God would take care of this over time but this group felt like maybe God needed a little bit of help. They broke away 180 years ago and formed the Second Presbyterian Church.” Finn said 15 years later they built what is now called the Town Clock Church, which was the Second Presbyterian Church. The building will be 165 years old this summer and is located on the corner of Third and Main streets. “There is a lot of oral and written history that tells us about the church’s involvement in the Underground Railroad. The things we have discovered over time are lessons we need to pass on to our children and our community to remember an individual can make a difference. People need to stand up for what is right and to make sure that justice is always at the forefront of things,” he said. Finn said when the congregation was formed in 1837 they were an integrated congregation with blacks and whites worshipping together. “That was absolutely unheard of in this community. New Albany was actually a very hostile community even though we were in a free state because there were people who made their living in capturing slaves and returning them to their owners,” he said. He said the church is one of the few pristine monuments involved in the Underground Railroad that is left. “We feel that this is a story we wanted to keep telling.” Finn said the Friends of the Clock Tower Church was formed in 2012 and it is a program of Keep New Albany Clean and Green. The Friends of the Clock Tower Church is in the process to become their own 501c3 until then they are fiscally managed by Keep New Albany Clean and Green. “Last year, we replaced the steeple on the church and to-date we have raised a little over $638,000 to help with restoration of that church. $75,000 of that came from the City of New Albany and the others were from foundations and hundreds and hundreds of community leaders and generous donors in our community,” he said. The church was recently recognized by the National Parks Service as an official Network to Freedom Underground Railroad Site. Finn said the organization would like to take a grassy area behind the church, where students and general public begin their tours, to establish an Underground Railroad Garden. He said the estimated cost is $64,000. The organization has raised $22,000 with donations from the Duke Energy Foundation, Horseshoe Foundation and the City of New Albany’s Urban Enterprise. “What we are looking for is an additional $42,000 to do this project.” Finn added the project would include a a plaza, an amphitheater and a mural to tell the church’s story as well as public art. Council President Brad Striegel asked Council Attorney Steven Langdon to make sure there would be no issues with a government body donating money to benefit a religious organization. After that, the council will consider the request.

Radio Towers Being Considered The council also heard a presentation from representatives with Motorola. They discussed how adding two new radio towers in the county could help communications between first responders. They were contacted in January to look at coverage issues that public safety officials are facing with the public safety radio system. The state radio system is comprised of 168 towers and allows public safety to communicate with each other and have communications to neighboring counties and departments throughout the state. There are two areas in Floyd County having coverage issues. The towers are located on Ind. 111 South and in Georgetown. They reviewed both sites. The new towers would be located near the Baylor-Wisman water tank and Doolittle Hill tower. It is estimated to cost about $1 million to cover the cost of the towers, equipment and construction of two concrete buildings. The county has been given an option to finance the towers over a three-year period at zero percent interest. Motorola officials said a decision would have to be made before Dec. 1. The council tabled a decision and will discuss it further at a budget workshop on Oct. 23.