One woman and two men were among recently arrested people charged with drug-related offenses. Scottsburg Patrolmen James Vires and Greg Green went to assist state parole officers doing a home check in the city on October 5. Arriving at a subject’s mobile home on Curtsinger Drive, officers found Christina B. McKeown, 49, as well as presumed drug paraphernalia and several baggies with white residue. The substance tested positively for methamphetamine (meth). McKeown’s purse contained a Suboxone pain-killing strip. McKeown was placed into custody. She is now charged with one count of possession of meth and maintaining a common nuisance, both Level 6 felonies, as well as misdemeanors of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Her initial jury trial date is January 15, and her bail is set at $25,000 by corporate surety bond or $2,500 cash. A public defender was appointed in the McKeown case on Monday, October 16. Johnnie T. Sizemore, 52, Austin, was arrested at his home on October 5 by Indiana State Police (ISP) Trooper Kyle Taylor. Trp. Taylor accompanied Austin Patrolman Shiloh Hurt and the pair was assisting a state parole officer in checking the residence for a person wanted on warrants. In searching for the person, officers recovered a used syringe, a baggie containing three spoons and saline solution used to clean a syringe. Residue on one of the spoons tested positively for meth. When the trooper walked back into the kitchen, Sizemore was at the kitchen sink, saying his skin was “…on fire.” A container coated with blue residue was found as was a loaded needle, the officer’s report related. Scott County EMS was summoned to help the man. Sizemore allegedly told officers he had recently used meth and heroin. He was transported to Scott Memorial Hospital for treatment. As Trp. Taylor went to retrieve the can and syringe, he said he saw a baggie “…hanging out of the oven.” The substance in it tested positively for heroin. After Sizemore was released from the hospital, Trooper Morgan Evans transported him to the local jail for booking. Sizemore is now charged with Level 6 felonies of possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a syringe and maintaining a common nuisance and misdemeanors of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail has been set at $25,000 by corporate bond or $2,500 cash, and his initial trial date is January 15. Sizemore has requested the services of a public defender. Michael T. West, 22, Deputy, was stopped at 9:45 p.m. on October 6 by Deputy Joe Baker. Deputy Baker said he stopped Baker’s Ford Escort for failing to stop at Whitsitt and Harrod Roads. The officer soon learned West had never had a driver license, but he did have an active arrest warrant for failing to appear for trial on September 1. His charge in that case was misdemeanor possession of marijuana. When the deputy talked to West, he said he detected a mild odor of marijuana. Obtaining verbal permission to search the car, Deputy Baker said he found a bag of marijuana that weighed 20.5 grams under the driver’s seat. West was placed in custody. A bench trial on his new charge of possession has been scheduled for December 12, and bail is set at $5,000 by surety bond or $500 cash. Judge Jason Mount told West if he makes bond on one of the misdemeanor charges, the bond will also cover the second charge. West was released on his own recognizance that same day to await his bench trial.