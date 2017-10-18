Information received by officers after a head-on collision apparently points to a driver intentionally causing the mishap. Three people were injured in a vehicle that was struck head-on by another at the intersection of U.S. Highway 31 and State Road 56 in Scottsburg on Monday afternoon, October 9. The driver of the Mercury Grand Marquis which reportedly caused the accident, Randy L. Stollings, 44, Scottsburg, was arrested at the scene. The Prosecutor’s Office requested and received permission to place a 72-hour hold on Stollings. His initial court hearing was conducted on Thursday afternoon, October 12. According to two witnesses and the driver of the Ford Mustang which was struck, Stollings “…ran the red light at a high rate of speed, striking (the Mustang) head-on,” one statement claimed. The collision occurred just before 4:30 p.m., a fairly busy time for traffic at that Scottsburg intersection. In talking to those at the scene and driver Robert L. Hutchins, 63, Pekin, Scottsburg Patrolman Travis Rutherford reported that Hutchins was headed east on S.R. 56. Hutchins said he was in the turn lane and preparing to turn north on U.S. 31 when the westbound Marquis suddenly crossed the highway and hit him head-on. According to one man, the engine of Stollings’ car “…was roaring as if the car was being gunned at full throttle.” The ensuing collision sent the Mustang airborne, according to a witness. It landed on the grassy strip between the parking lot of the CVS and U.S. 31 and hit a parked Pontiac G6. That auto belonged to Mary Derringer of Austin. Hutchins’ version of what happened was confirmed by two other drivers who gave statements. Stollings even allegedly admitted his actions, telling Ptl. Rutherford, “Jesus told me to run the red light, so I gunned it.” Stollings apparently owned the car he was driving, but officers did not learn where he was insured. He was transported to the local jail after it was determined he was not injured. Hutchins suffered back, arm and chest pain after the mishap. His wife, Rhonda Hutchins, 60, experienced chest pain, while a nine-year-old child, Bryle Busick, had a minor head injury. The child was seated in the back seat of the Mustang with another youngster, who was not injured. All were transported by Scott County EMS to Scott Memorial Hospital. Rhonda Hutchins had broken ribs caused by the mishap, it was learned. Property damage was estimated at up to $50,000 by Ptl. Rutherford. He was assisted at the scene by Lt. Joe Nicholson and Deputy Joe Johnson. First Responders with the Scottsburg Volunteer Fire Department were also on scene. In the courtroom last Thursday, Stollings listened as his rights were read by Judge Jason Mount. He is charged with one count each of Level 5 felony battery by means of a deadly weapon and battery causing serious bodily injury, Level 6 felony criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon and a misdemeanor count of reckless driving causing bodily injury. Judge Mount entered a preliminary plea of not guilty for Stollings and set an initial date of January 15 for his jury trial. Stollings’ bail is $65,000 by corporate surety bond or $6,500 cash. Stollings requested a public defender to help him with his case and a lower bond. Judge Mount took the request for an attorney under advisement, later granting it. He told Stollings he must discuss his request for lower bail with his attorney. Stollings was also placed on a 15-day hold without bond at the request of the Prosecutor’s Office because the new charges were violations of his probation on a 2016 criminal charge. His probation in that case was scheduled to last until April 2, 2018.