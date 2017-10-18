The Sellersburg Police Department is currently taking applications for new Reserve Officers. Interested citizens, men and women, are encouraged to obtain an application from the Sellersburg Police Department located at 101 S. New Albany Street in Sellersburg. Applications may be received from the Records Clerk Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The deadline for applications is Friday, November 17. Candidates for the Sellersburg Police Department’s Reserve Program must be at least 21 years of age to 35 years of age. They must possess a valid Indiana’s driver’s license, must have a minimum high school diploma or equivalent and they cannot have a criminal background. All eligible candidates that complete the application process will be contacted and a physical assessment test will be scheduled. Those candidates would report for a physical assessment test which will consist of timed sit-ups, a timed 300 meter run, maximum amount of push-ups, and a timed 1.5 mile run. The test and standards are as follows: One Minute Sit-ups- 29 300 Meter Run- 71 seconds Maximum Push-ups- 25 1.5 Mile Run- 16 minutes 28 seconds All candidates passing the physical assessment test will be informed and then moved to the next phase which consists of a 40 hour Pre-Basic course that is instructed by the Sellersburg Police Department’s instructors. This consists of classroom instruction with a written test, firearms qualification and defensive tactics. Due to recent changes at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, each candidate that takes the 40 hour Pre-Basic Course will be required to pay a $50 fee per person that takes the class. This began in July. Candidates do not have to reside in Sellersburg. Preference is for candidates to reside in Clark County and must reside in Indiana. Currently the Sellersburg Police Department has two reserves. Requirements include 16 hours minimum per month. “The reserve will ride in a car with a full-time officer. They have the same responsibilities as a full-time officer, they take reports and make arrests,” stated Sellersburg Police Deputy Chief Matthew Adams. He continued, “We hope to start hiring out of the Reserves. That’s the hopes. The Reserve can set their schedule that best fits their schedule as long as they have 16 hours per month.” For more information regarding the Sellersburg Police Department Reserve Program contact Deputy Chief Matthew Adams Monday through Friday between the hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 812-246-4491.