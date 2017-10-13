Pack up the car with friends and family for a Halloween ride like no other.

Danger Run provides clues that couples or teams must solve correctly to find the heart-pounding haunted houses and accumulate the correct total mileage of the pre-determined courses which are submitted to win prizes.

For all the information, registration and even to practice with a virtual run please visit www.dangerrun.com

The Danger Run runs every Friday and Saturday night through October 28th with gates open from 7PM-11PM. The Danger Run is a Halloween happening which is unique to our community, there is not another like it in the world. We have documented history of people traveling from all over the country and even the planet to participate.