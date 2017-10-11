On Saturday, October 14, Todd’s Place Ride for Recovery registration will be between 9 and 10:30 a.m. with breakfast being served from 8 to 9 a.m. with biscuits and gravy being served.

Cost of the ride is $25. The bike ride will end at The Scott County Fairgrounds where Todd’s Place will be having their First annual car show and the cost includes lunch and there will be an AA, NA speaker meeting all day.

The event will start at 11 a.m. till dark with delicious food and refreshments. All proceeds go to helping men to learn to live again.

For further information call Jim Pate at 812-722-5185 or 812-271-1199.

Mission Statement: We feel that when we help a man, we help a family, and when we help a family, we Help a neighborhood, and when we help a neighborhood, we are effective in the community.”