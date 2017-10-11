He pleaded guilty to burglary, battery and criminal confinement, all serious felonies, so the sentence of 21 years given to Brandon Lesnet, 32, should not have come as a surprise to the man seated with other inmates in the Scott Circuit courtroom on Tuesday morning, October 3. Lesnet has been waiting for an outcome to a series of crimes he committed since he first broke into a home in 2015 and stole antique firearms and other guns. The Sheriff’s Department’s detectives and officers worked the case and had Lesnet in custody within a few days of the crime. Lesnet added to his legal woes by confining another inmate against that man’s will and yet another incident in jail in which he spat on a jailer. Those outburst earned him multiple charges, including that of criminal confinement and battery to a public safety officer. Senior Judge Nicholas South presided over the brief sentencing hearing, telling Lesnet that the plea agreement in which he pleaded guilty to Level 4 felony burglary and Level 5 felonies battery and criminal confinement gave him a sentence of 12 years with eight suspended on the burglary; four years with one suspended on the battery; and five years with no suspension on the criminal confinement. All are to be served consecutively. Consequently, he will serve up to a maximum of 12 years or a minimum of nine years behind bars. After he is released, he must also serve five years on supervised probation. He was also ordered to make restitution of $4,395.06 to his victims, with whom he is to have no contact. Remaining criminal charges in the three cases have been dismissed. “I hope the time that Mr. Lesnet will serve in prison will open his eyes and let him know that the type of behavior he was involved in will not be tolerated. Whether a person acts the way he did out on the streets or in our local jail, the people of Scott County will not put up with it,” stated Chris Owens, Scott County Prosecutor. He further said that Lesnet has “…a significant criminal history and so has earned his spot with the Indiana Department of Corrections. I hope he takes advantage of the programming offered to him while he serves his sentence so he can return to society ready to put his previous ways behind him and follow society’s rules.” Excellent work by officers with the Sheriff’s Department is credited by Owens for the outcome in these crimes. “We couldn’t get convictions and sentences like this without good police work. I’d also like to thank the homeowners for their cooperation in the investigation and for their patience in getting these matters resolved,” Prosecutor Owens commented.