Two recent arrests for drug possession were made by Indiana State Police (ISP) troopers working in Austin. James G. Parks, 46, Austin, and Christopher S. Helton, 29, Paris Crossing, were taken into custody by officers on October 2 and 4, respectively. Parks’ case began when Trooper Tyler Matthew was approached by a woman at the Austin Police Department. The woman told the officer that Parks had been violating a protective order she had against him by texting her and by riding a bicycle near her home several times a day. Learning that Parks had an active arrest warrant issued by Clark County, Trp. Matthew began looking for Parks. He soon found him riding a bicycle with a female companion. Both riders turned onto Mann Avenue from Broadway Street. Trp. Matthew stopped the pair and asked for identification. Parks readily identified himself and Trp. Matthew told him he was going to be arrested for the active warrant. Before the officer could apply handcuffs to Parks, Trp. Matthew said Parks reached into his front pants pocket and threw a package of cigarettes on the ground. The trooper retrieved the package, saying he discovered it contained marijuana. Parks denied ownership of the package. He was charged with possession of marijuana on October 5. Bail was set at $5,000 by corporate surety bond or $500 cash by Senior Judge Roger Duvall. A bench trial on the charge is scheduled December 12. Around 3:30 p.m. on October 4, ISP Trooper Zachary Smith said he noticed a blue Ford Ranger quickly traveling south on U.S. Highway 31. The officer said he used his radar equipment to determine that the Ranger was driving 55 mph in a 35 mph zone. He said he also noticed that the driver and two backseat passengers were not using their seatbelts as required in Indiana. Trp. Smith stopped the vehicle and learned that the driver was Christopher Helton. Helton, the officer said, admitted to not using his seatbelt and reportedly said he wasn’t aware of his speed. Trp. Smith noted Helton had “…shaking hands, rapid breathing (and a) shaking voice…” as the two were talking. Asked if he had any weapons, Helton reportedly admitted to having some knives in his pocket. He was asked to retrieve the knives. As he did so, Trp. Smith said two baggies coated with white residue slid out of the man’s pocket. Helton said he didn’t know he had them, saying they were “…old…” Helton supposedly admitted to using methamphetamine (meth) recently. A digital scales also reportedly coated with white residue was found in the Ranger. The residue tested positively for meth, the officer stated. He was placed into custody and transported to the Scott County Security Center. Helton is charged with Level 6 felony possession of meth and maintaining a common nuisance. At his initial hearing on October 5, Helton was given an initial jury trial date of January 15. Bail was set at $15,000 by surety bond or $1,500 cash. Those amounts were later reduced to $7,500 or $750 cash.