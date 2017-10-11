Two Scottsburg women are among recent drug-related arrests made by local officers. Mystin M. Williams, 35, and Samantha L. Williams, 36, are incarcerated at the Scott County Security Center after an early morning incident at Huck’s in Austin on Monday, September 25. Deputies Joe Baker and Rex Herald set up an undercover drug deal with a confidential informant late on Sunday night, September 24. That person contacted the women and then told the officers that the pair would be at the gas station in a Mustang to make the sale. The deputies apprehended the Williamses in the car sometime after 2 a.m. Approximately 20 grams of methamphetamine (meth) were in the women’s possession, according to Deputy Baker’s probable cause affidavit. Also found was some drug-related paraphernalia. Each suspect was booked into the Security Center that same morning. Both face charges of Level 2 felony dealing in meth and misdemeanor possession of paraphernalia. Mystin Williams owned the car the pair was using, so she faces a Level 6 felony charge of maintaining a common nuisance. Samantha Williams has a misdemeanor charge of visiting a common nuisance. The women had initial hearings in Scott Circuit Court on Thursday, September 28. Not guilty pleas were entered, and an initial January 8 jury trial date was scheduled for each. Bail was set at $100,000 by corporate surety bond or $10,000 cash for each. The defendants are scheduled to return to Circuit Court on Thursday, October 5, regarding their need for public defenders. Others charged in recent drug arrests are: ? Jessica Nicole Barrett, 30, Underwood; charged with Level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance and misdemeanors of possession of a synthetic drug or look-alike, operating motor vehicle when never received a license and possession of drug paraphernalia. Arresting officer was Scottsburg Patrolman Greg Green; assisting him were Sgt. Rodney Watts and Patrolman Justin Cheatham. The arrest was made on September 16 on U.S. Highway 31 after Ptl. Green said he saw Barrett make several driving errors. A one-year-old child in the car was turned over to a staff member of Scott County Department of Child Services. ? Jonathan Beech Terry, 33, Scottsburg; charged with Level 6 felony possession of meth and Level 6 felony possession of a legend (prescription) drug. Arresting officer was Scottsburg Lt./Detective Mike Nichols on September 14. Det. Nichols located Terry in a mobile home park after learning Terry was wanted on two arrest warrants. Terry was allegedly found with several syringes and the drug. ? James Robert Hall, 38, Underwood; charged with Level 6 felonies of possession of meth, unlawful possession of a syringe and escape, and misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. Arresting officer was Deputy Josh Watterson at 1 a.m. on September 19; Deputy Baker assisted him. Hall had been involved in a single vehicle accident at State Road 56 East and Shea Road. Deputy Watterson noticed a home monitoring bracelet on his ankle and learned that Hall did not have permission to be away from his residence at that time of day. Liquified meth was allegedly found in a syringe in his possession. The deputy said he also located crystal meth and Suboxone strips. ? Ernest V. McKeand, 21, Madison; charged with Level 6 felony unlawful possession of a syringe and misdemeanor resisting law enforcement. Arresting officer was Austin Sgt. Scott McCoskey on September 19 in downtown Austin; Deputy James Shelton assisted him. McKeand allegedly fled on foot from Sgt. McCoskey before surrendering. The syringe was reportedly located by jailers between McKeand’s buttocks at the Security Center during the booking process. ? Christopher Scott Gay, 33, Austin; charged with Level 6 felony unlawful possession of a syringe and misdemeanors of possession of a controlled substance, visiting a common nuisance and operating a motor vehicle whenever received a license. Arresting officer was Deputy Watterson on September 20 near Coffee Pot Road. Gay allegedly had Suboxone in his possession when he was stopped by the officer. ? Kayla Suzann Barger, 21, Crothersville; charged with Level 6 felony maintaining a common nuisance. Arresting officer was Deputy Watterson on September 20. Barger was with Gay and owned the 2006 Dodge Caravan stopped by the deputy. The vehicle was impounded. ? Dustin R. Hines, 34, Austin; charged with Level 6 felony unlawful possession of syringe and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. Arresting officer was Indiana State Police Trooper Zachary Smith who came across Hines on September 21 near Water Tower and Booe Roads near Austin. ? Jerrica N. Cooksey, 27, Scottsburg; charged with Level 6 unlawful possession of syringe, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of heroin and two misdemeanors of possession of a controlled substance. Arresting officer was Detective Paul Clute of the Sheriff’s Department on September 22. Cooksey was arrested at the home of Barry Kiefer. A 15-day hold without bond was placed on her because of prior convictions. ? Barry R. Kiefer, 55, Scottsburg; charged with the same charges as Cooksey as well as misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. Det. Clute and Probation Officer Scott Pool found Kiefer with Cooksey in the mobile home on September 22. He allegedly told the officer that he was trying to help Cooksey get off drugs. ? Shelbie N. Fields, 21, Austin; charged with Level 6 felonies of unlawful possession of syringe and possession of meth and misdemeanor theft. Arresting officer was Austin Police Chief Robert Gudgel on September 23. He took Fields into custody after she was allegedly caught stealing makeup at the Dollar General Store. A 15-day hold without bail was placed on Fields by authorities. ? Martha Hathcoat, 49, Scottsburg; charged with Level 6 felony possession of meth and misdemeanors of possession of a controlled substance and possession of paraphernalia. Deputy Josh Watterson stopped Hathcoat as she was allegedly speeding on U.S. 31 in Scottsburg on September 29. Hathcoat reportedly had a suspended driver license and no proof of insurance for the vehicle. Given permission to search the vehicle, the officer said he found pills and drug paraphernalia as well as a straw coated with meth residue. ? Jarrod D. Scifers, 30, Scottsburg, was arrested on September 29 after Deputy Joe Johnson allegedly saw a syringe where Scifers had been seated in a car. Scifers reportedly admitted the syringe was his. Unlawful possession of a syringe is a Level 6 felony. All defendants have had initial hearings in Circuit Court, with jury trial dates assigned and bail set. Barry Kiefer filed a cash bond of $2,500 and was released to await his trial. Both Hathcoat and Scifers were released on home detention and are subject to weekly drug tests. -30-