|Get to know IUS at Oct. 21 open house
|Written by Administrator
|Wednesday, 11 October 2017 09:11
|
Prospective IU Southeast undergraduate students and graduate students are welcome to visit the IU Southeast open house on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in University Center North.
Attendees will have the opportunity to meet faculty, staff and current students. They will also be able to ask questions and get more information about their future at IU Southeast. This is a free-flowing event, and attendees can arrive and leave at any time.
At the open house, prospective students can learn about:
Admissions
Academics
Campus life
Financial aid
Graduate programs
Housing
Student organizations
Student services
Prospective students can also participate in the following activities to become familiar with IU Southeast:
Academic and student services fair
Departmental open houses
Financial aid workshops
Tours offered every half-hour
The event is free and open to the public. All on-campus parking is free for this event.
Reservations are not required, but they are welcome.
To RSVP, to get more information or to receive accommodations, call 812-941-2212 or 1-800-852-8835.
Information can also be found on the open house website.