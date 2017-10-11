Attendees will have the opportunity to meet faculty, staff and current students. They will also be able to ask questions and get more information about their future at IU Southeast. This is a free-flowing event, and attendees can arrive and leave at any time.

At the open house, prospective students can learn about:

Admissions

Academics

Campus life

Financial aid

Graduate programs

Housing

Student organizations

Student services

Prospective students can also participate in the following activities to become familiar with IU Southeast:

Academic and student services fair

Departmental open houses

Financial aid workshops

Tours offered every half-hour

The event is free and open to the public. All on-campus parking is free for this event.

Reservations are not required, but they are welcome.

To RSVP, to get more information or to receive accommodations, call 812-941-2212 or 1-800-852-8835.

Information can also be found on the open house website.