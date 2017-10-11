The groups song “Tell Me” was one of the most played hits of the summer. The group will perform that hit and many others Saturday at Salem Middle School at a free concert.

Event organizer Adam Livingston said there are no promotions, no hidden costs, this is just a true worship experience the community is invited to attend.

“This is a free concert in every way,” Livingston said. “There will be no offering taken, there will be no food drive, or any other form of expense. All are invited to just come and be blessed.”

One of the Carrollton band members attends church in New Albany and all of them have roots in the region.

In addition to Carrollton there is a surprise guest traveling with them as well.

“Those who come will see three great bands in one night and it’s all free,” Livingston said.

One of the special guests is Hannah Kerr. Livingston said she is very talented and those who attend will enjoy her talent, as well.

The doors at Salem Middle School will open at 6 p.m. and the show is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

The show is presented by Wayne Truelove Ministries and the Boswell family.