The Lady Pirates, a strong favorite, showed why, finishing runner-up to a very strong Jennings County team.

“We are excited to be heading to the Brown County Regional as a team! The ladies have worked hard all season, and continue to run well, as shown by the fact that we had four in the top 20, to receive All-Sectional honors!,” commented Charlestown Head Coach Jerry Doyle.

The top four Lady Pirate finishers were sophomore Carley Conway, third place at 21:21.0, senior Katie Rhodes, eighth place at 22:18.7, sophomore Ashley Wight, 10th place at 22:37.2, and junior Alexis Gurr in 13th place at 22:55.5.

The Lady Pirates scored 55 points, behind Jennings County’s 29, but better than Madison’s 73, and Silver Creek’s 136.

The Charlestown girls team will compete Saturday at the Brown County Regional with high hopes of producing Semi-State qualifiers again.

The Pirates finished seventh as a team; however qualified three runners for Saturday’s Regional meet. Sophomore Josh McCoy finished 20th at 18:22.3 and received Sectional Honors, junior Drashaun Morrow finished 30th at 19:26.2, and junior Harrison Adams finished 35th at 19:55.9.

“It was great having another year with a complete boys team, and I am looking forward to keep building on the foundation that has been laid, as we were a young team, with three freshmen, a sophomore and two juniors. The future of Pirate and Lady Pirate XC looks bright in the years to come!,” summarized a proud Coach Doyle.