Come join in the fun at the Charlestown Pizza Company, Monday evening, October 30, from 5 to 9 p.m.; and enjoy great pizza as you are served by the men and women of the Charlestown Police Department.

The Charlestown Christmas with a Cop Program (formerly known as Shop with a Cop) has been an annual event of the Charlestown Police Department since the late 1970’s; and involves police officers taking first graders of Charlestown elementary schools, clothes and toy shopping before eating dinner and experiencing a visit from Santa Claus.

Fund raising efforts each year makes it possible for over $500 to be spent on each first grader participant. Join your Charlestown Police Officers and the employees and owners of the Charlestown Pizza Company for this very worthy fund raising event.

The Charlestown Pizza Company is located on the square in Charlestown, at 850 Main Street; and on Monday evening October 30, it will be where justice is served one slice at a time!