A total of 13 arrests were made and 94 citations issued to drivers and/or their passengers during the recent “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” blitz conducted in Scott County by Scottsburg police and the Sheriff’s Department. Federal highway safety funds administered by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute supported overtime patrols for the local departments and for about 220 law enforcement agencies across the state. “These enforcement efforts save the lives of impaired drivers, their passengers and others out on the road,” said Sheriff Dan McClain. “Our commitment to enforcing traffic laws and keeping area roads and streets safe continues throughout the year.” In Indiana, drivers under age 21 with a blood alcohol content (BAC) of .02 or higher are subject to fines and license suspension for up to one year. Statistics show that motorcyclists are dramatically overrepresented in fatal crashes involving alcohol. An arrest for operating while intoxicated (OWI) means going to jail and losing driving privileges. The average OWI costs the offender about $10,000, including vehicle towing, possible repairs, attorney fees, fines, court costs, lost time at work and other expenses. Scottsburg Police Chief Scott Zellers recommends always designating a sober driver when attending parties or other gatherings where alcohol will be served. He said downloading the SaferRide mobile app on the Android Play Store or Apple iTunes Store will provide three options: Calling a cab, calling a friend and identifying a location for a pick-up.