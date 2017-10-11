DDP Yard Sale Saturday PDF Print E-mail
Derby Dinner Playhouse will have a Yard Sale on Saturday - October 14 from 8am to 3pm for one day only. 

The sale will be located in the parking lot directly behind the playhouse.  Free parking is available.  No early birds please!

Items for sale:

some costume pieces and clothing

small hand props

set and furniture pieces

Gift Shop overstock and sale items

and much more!

Come by the playhouse and rummage through all the stuff that has accumulated over the years!

