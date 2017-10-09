The Harlem Globetrotters known for their one-of-a-kind family entertainment will bring their 2018 World Tour to the KFC Yum! Center on Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM and Sunday, January 14 at 2:00 PM to take on their long-time adversaries the Washington Generals. The Globetrotters will face a revamped Washington Generals team which recently launched a more competitive profile, making an appearance in The Basketball Tournament over the summer. The tournament-tested team is looking to snap a 47-year losing streak against their world famous rivals during their 2018 tour. With a star-studded roster featuring Big Easy Lofton, Ant Atkinson, Hi-Lite Bruton, Thunder Law, Bull Bullard and Cheese Chisholm – plus female stars TNT Lister, Ace Jackson and Hoops Green – the Globetrotters’ show is unrivaled in the world of family entertainment. Their game at the KFC Yum! Center will showcase incredible ball handling wizardry, rim-rattling dunks, trick shots, hilarious comedy and unequaled fan interaction. After the game, Globetrotter stars will sign autographs and take photos with fans. Tickets start at $29.50 and go on sale at 10 AM Tuesday, Oct. 17 at harlemglobetrotters.com, ticketmaster.com, by phone at 1-800-745-3000 or the KFC Yum! Center box office. Group discounts are available by calling the Harlem Globetrotters at 678-497-1900. The Harlem Globetrotters® are legendary worldwide, synonymous with one-of-a-kind family entertainment and great basketball skills for the past 91 years. Throughout their history, the Original Harlem Globetrotters have showcased their iconic talents in 122 countries and territories on six continents, often breaking down cultural and societal barriers while providing fans with their first-ever basketball experience. Proud inductees of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, the Globetrotters have entertained hundreds of millions of fans – among them popes, kings, queens, and presidents – over nine thrilling decades. The American Red Cross is the official charity of the Harlem Globetrotters. Sponsored by Entenmann’s Donuts ®, Ticket Galaxy and Baden Sports, Harlem Globetrotters International, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Herschend Enterprises, the largest family-owned themed entertainment company in the U.S. For the latest news and information about the Harlem Globetrotters, visit the Globetrotters' official Web site: www.harlemglobetrotters.com and follow them on Twitter @Globies.