"The Danger Run fills me with a delightfully creepy feeling, a throwback to sitting around a campfire and telling ghost stories. A drive through mind game that will have all of senses on high speed.” ~Haunt World~ Danger Run, the thrilling interactive Halloween experience that includes two haunted houses is back. Pack up the car with friends and family for a Halloween ride like no other. Danger Run provides clues that couples or teams must solve correctly to find the heart-pounding haunted houses and accumulate the correct total mileage of the pre-determined courses which are submitted to win prizes. It’s, " The Most Fun You’ve EVER Had In Your Car! For all the information, registration and even to practice with a virtual run please visit www.dangerrun.com The Danger Run runs every Friday and Saturday night through October 28th with gates open from 7PM-11PM. The Danger Run is a Halloween happening which is unique to our community, there is not another like it in the world. We have documented history of people traveling from all over the country and even the planet to participate. We would very much like to showcase this annual celebration of Louisville’s longest running Halloween event and are ready to do so with creepy characters like the fabled, “Pope Lick Monster,” archived footage from the run and a lot of fun with timely and excellent community content that will entertain and inform your audience and also provide content for your online presence. Whether it be an extended morning live shot, packaged piece, a simple vosot, or a print or online article, our characters are ready for you. Please feel free to contact us at anytime.