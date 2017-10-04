Clark County-Today at approximately 12:30 pm, a rest park attendant working at the rest area located on Interstate #65 North near the Twenty-Two Mile Marker in Clark County contacted the Indiana State Police Post at Sellersburg stating there was a deceased male person inside of a car parked at the rest area.

When troopers arrived at the scene, they discovered David Eugene Cox, 81, from Sellersburg, deceased in his 1995 white Ford Probe. He was parked in a parking spot on the North side of the rest park Welcome Center.

David Eugene Cox was the subject of a Silver Alert that was issued on October 3rd shortly after 2:30 am.

At this time, no foul play is thought to be involved as no signs of trauma were located on David Eugene Cox.

This investigation is continuing.

Assisting agencies; Clark County Coroner’s Office and Yellow Ambulance Service.