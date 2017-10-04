An appeal by Dolgencorp L.L.C., the parent company of Dollar General Stores, was filed on Wednesday, September 20, with the Indiana State Alcohol and Tobacco Commission (ATC). Dolgencorp lost its chance to obtain a license to sell warm beer and wine to customers at its newest store in Scott County on September 5 when its application was presented to the state commission. The company had 15 days in which to file an appeal of the ATC’s vote. The appeal was filed on that final day. Battle lines were originally drawn in August when the application was presented to the local Alcohol Advisory Board at a hearing held in Scottsburg. Members tied 2-2 on the issue, thus opening the application to further scrutiny by the ATC. The four members of the state commission were unanimous in their opposition. The date and time at which the appeal will be heard were not available at this newspaper’s deadline. No information was posted about the appeal’s hearing on the ATC website as of Wednesday afternoon, September 27. According to some opponents, a group is forming to attend the hearing and present evidence against the application’s appeal.