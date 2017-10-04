Being selected to serve as chief deputy for the Scott County Sheriff’s Department is, in the words of new Chief Deputy Shawn Mayer, “…an honor and a commitment to continue to serve this community.” Chief Deputy Mayer took over the position on Tuesday, September 19, from the acting Chief Deputy Rick Barrett. Barrett has returned to his previous post as detective for the department, one he reluctantly left to serve as the acting officer second in command to Sheriff Dan McClain upon the resignation of Don Campbell months ago. Campbell left to take a job in the private sector while also serving as a part-time detective for the Austin Police Department. Detective Barrett’s move brings the department back up to three detectives, with Paul Clute as the narcotics investigator and Jacklyn Colwell as domestic violence investigator. Chief Deputy Mayer is a familiar face to many in the county. He was born here and, except for residing with his mother in Mississippi for seven years as a child and teenager, he has been a local resident all his life. He attended classes at the University of Mississippi and then transferred to Indiana University Southeast when he came home to Scott County. He began his career in law enforcement in 1998 by serving as a reserve officer for the Austin Police Department (APD) under then-chief Marvin Richey. He graduated from the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy with honors in March, 2000, after being hired the previous year as an APD patrolman. As a certified officer, he instructed training classes in firearms for the department. He also became one of the department’s first K-9 officers and rose to the rank of lieutenant. He and his dog, Cheyenne, earned national recognition for drug interdiction. Mayer left the department in 2006 but stayed in the law enforcement field as a reserve deputy for the Sheriff’s Department while he worked for a family business. Realizing how important a K-9 officer can be to a department, he and three others formed the American Police Canine Association (APCA) in 2006, a group which now has 357 members nation-wide. Mayer also stayed current with his certifications. “Once you’re in the law enforcement field, it’s hard to step away completely,” he explained. He was hired by Sheriff McClain in 2011. He became the department’s K-9 officer in 2014 with the addition of a lean German Shepherd named Arina. An excellent detector of illegal substances, K-9 Officer Arina helped local officers seize $131,000 in cash and around $250,000 worth of drugs in her first year. The pair won the APCA President’s Award for small drug interdiction teams. With Arina remaining as his partner, Chief Deputy Mayer will have a patrol vehicle that is outfitted for the dog so that they can continue as a team. “I appreciate the opportunity given to me and the faith shown in me by Sheriff McClain. Being chief deputy for this department is yet another way in which I can reflect professionalism in a positive manner, not only to the public we serve but also to my fellow officers,” stated Chief Deputy Mayer.