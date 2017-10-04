Rose Island Playhouse invites you to attend the upcoming production of Pat Cook’s hilarious comedy, TWO WITCHES, NO WAITING. The performances will be held on October 13, 14, 20 and 21 at 7:30 p.m. and on October 15 and 22 at 2 p.m. at the Charlestown Arts & Enrichment Center at 999 Water Street in Charlestown. Arlene Marcus and her sister, Elzbeth, are known far and wide in South Texas as friendly, charitable and a little eccentric. This is understandable, because it is also known that they are witches. At least, that’s the story, especially the one spread by their housekeeper, Opal Dunn, just before she disappeared. Arlene’s son, Jeremy, tries to keep a lid on things. However, Jeremy has his hands full with trying to control his mother, his aunt, an over-possessive finance and a no nonsense future father-in-law plus he is falling in love with the new housekeeper, Bonnie. It’s a heady brew of twists and turns where barn owls spy on people through windows, closets fly open and even the house itself seems alive. The cast consists of Terrilyn Fleming, Rudy Clark, Jana Kay Peters, Scott Fleming, Ric Martin, Sarah Clark, Michael Gaither, Fred Krenke and Kelly Hoffman. The play is directed by Lynn Moore Smith with assistance from JoAnn Kime and Julie Hartzell. Tickets are $10 for non-members, $9 for Rose Island members, and $9 for groups of 10 or more. All major credit cards are accepted. For reservations or more information regarding the upcoming performances of Rose Island’s TWO WITCHES, NO WAITING, please call 812-289-1329.