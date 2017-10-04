Erica D. Hemmingway, age 33 of Salem, Indiana was taken into custody today by Chief Deputy Brent Miller and Indiana State Police Detective Scott Stewart. Miller and Stewart served an arrest warrant on Hemmingway, charging her with one count of CHILD MOLESTING, a Class A Felony and one count of INCEST, a Class B Felony. Deputy Ryan Larrimore is the lead investigator working this investigation. At this point Hemmingway is just being charged with these crimes and she is innocent of the charges until proven guilty in a court of law.