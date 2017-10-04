Hershel Lanham (26) of Pekin, died of injuries sustained during the crash on Arrow Road, outside of Salem.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, Indiana Conservation Officers, along with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department, responded to Arrow Road, near Cox Ferry Road. Lanham was found unresponsive in the roadway, adjacent to a crashed ORV.

Lanham was pronounced dead at the scene by the Washington County Coroner’s Office. Assisting agencies included the Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Washington County EMS.

Lanham was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. Indiana Conservation Officers strongly encourage riders to always wear a helmet and utilize necessary safety equipment when operating an ORV.

The incident is still under investigation by Indiana Conservation Officers.