About 50 vendors will sell their wares, and some spaces are still available by contacting Elizabeth Jekel at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .

Doll clothes, hand-woven baskets, natural handmade soaps, baked goods, silverware items, toddler clothes, paintings, Mary Kay products, and Makeup Eraser are only a few of the vast array of items that will be available that day.

Proceeds from the concession stand and booth rentals will help the school’s PTO support students and faculty members in various ways, such as providing grant money for teachers, purchasing classroom supplies, and offering special opportunities for students