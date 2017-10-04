Festivals in Scott County are family-friendly and offer free entertainment, great eats, interesting booths and lots of activities. Next on the schedule are: ? “Mystery, Murder and Mayhem” is planned by staff and volunteers of the Scott County Historical Society and the Heritage Center and Museum at the Pigeon Roost Monument for Friday, October 13. The event will feature gripping stories, but the evening is designed with families in mind. Tales will be told around a bonfire starting at 7 p.m., and families are welcome to come earlier and enjoy their own picnic meals or roast hot dogs and marshmallows. Reservations will not be taken for this outdoor event. Donations to the museum’s operating fund will be appreciated. The event’s raindate is Friday, October 20. ? Austin Firemen’s Festival on Friday and Saturday, October 13 and 14, on the grounds of the Jennings Township Volunteer Fire Department in downtown Austin. Fish will be fried and consumed and plenty of booths are promised as well as musical entertainment all the time and hayrides in the evenings. ? Saturday, October 21, is designated as Hardy Lake Fall Fun Day at the state recreation area. People enjoy camping at the lake and decorating for Halloween. The event will be followed by the Hardy Lake “Owl ‘O Ween Spooktacular Weekend” on Saturday, October 28. Hours on both days are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Each will begin with an outdoor breakfast at the shelter house overlooking the lake, hours 7 to 10 a.m. Cost is $6.50 for adults and $3 for children ages three to 12. Lake staff will offer pumpkin carving, wagon rides, a costume fashion show and then trick-or-treating at the campgrounds. The public is invited to attend. ? Scottsburg Main Street’s Halloween Night in downtown Scottsburg on Tuesday, October 31. Over 1,300 children enjoyed this event with their parents last year, thanks to supporting businesses on and around the square and summer-like weather. Dress up and visit each business to receive candy and other treats. ? Courtyard Christmas and lighted parade in downtown Scottsburg on Saturday, November 25. Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus will be coming to town in style as part of the lighted parade at 6 p.m. The jolly couple will also be at Santa’s Workshop in the courtyard square to visit with children and hand out candy treats. Look for supporting businesses which will remain open and offer meal and treat specials, and grab a free, horse-drawn carriage ride as part of the holiday fun. ? Austin Christmas Parade and city open house, all scheduled for Saturday, December 2. Santa will come to town in style during the parade and then visit with youngsters at the yearly open house. The parade will begin at 1 p.m., and the open house will follow immediately after in the old gym at Austin Upper Elementary School.