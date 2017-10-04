Violations committed by a pair of probationers have sent both back to prison to serve out their original sentences. According to Scott County Prosecutor Chris Owens, Charles Quinn was convicted in 2006 for sexual battery. As a result of the conviction, Quinn was sentenced to seven years and listed with the Sex and Violent Offender Registry. Any person listed on the registry is required to keep the Sheriff’s Office aware of his/her current address at all times. Quinn did not. Quinn was cited for violating the terms of his probation and failing to register. Of the seven years he was given, Prosecutor Owens said he will serve five in prison and two on supervised probation once he is released. Quinn’s cases were handled by Deputy Prosecutor Liz Stigdon. Prosecutor Owens explained the purpose of the Sex and Violent Offender Registry. “The registry is a tool that allows easy access for citizens to find out who has been convicted of certain crimes, especially sex crimes. It allows us to take precautions to protect ourselves and our loved ones. All offenders who are required to register and don’t will held accountable by our office,” he said, adding, “Because of his lack of compliance, we will all know where Mr. Quinn will be located for the next few years, with the Indiana Department of Corrections.” The registry is accessible through the Sheriff’s Department website, scottcountysheriff.org. Since its inception, it has been maintained by the Sheriff’s Department. Kalee Hurt was placed on one year of probation on May 16 for her conviction for narcotic drug possession. Less than a month later, a petition to revoke her probation was filed with Scott Circuit Court because she had failed to report to her probation officer, a requirement in her original plea. She had also failed drug screening. Because she failed to comply with all terms of her probation, Hurt was ordered to serve her one year in jail. “Holding people accountable and making them comply with requirements placed on them by the court is a large part of making the criminal justice system work. We are dedicated to holding people accountable for their actions. Offenders are often given probation so they can take advantage of programs to correct parts of their lives identified as areas in which they need help,” advised Prosecutor Owens. He described this “domino effect” in that probationers who do not meet with their probation officers cannot get the help they need, and, in effect, are refusing to “…do their part in trying to become useful and law-abiding members of society. They need to be held accountable and jailed for their refusal to do so,” the Prosecutor concluded.