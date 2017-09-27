On Tuesday, September 26th at approximately 1pm, Trooper Nathan Abbott and his partner, K9 Teague, were patrolling on SR 3 near Charlestown, IN and initiated a traffic stop on a black Ford Mustang for speeding. Before stopping the vehicle, Trooper Abbott also checked the registration on the vehicle and found that the registered owner of the vehicle had been reported as missing and was also wanted out of Perry County, Indiana on drug charges. The driver, and only occupant, of the vehicle was identified as Jason Schulthise of Tell City, Indiana, and was found to have a suspended Indiana driver’s license. Trooper Abbott deployed K9 Teague and obtained a positive alert for the odor of narcotics in the vehicle. Trooper Abbott requested assistance from other officers from the Sellersburg State Police Post and conducted a search of the vehicle and located suspected narcotics. As a result of this investigation, Trooper Abbott petitioned the court for a search warrant and a more thorough search was completed at the Sellersburg State Police Post. As a result of this search, approximately 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine as well as suspected stolen jewelry were located within a concealed area in the rear of the vehicle. Jason Schulthise was arrested and currently charged with the following: Dealing Methamphetamine, Level 2 Felony; Possession of Methamphetamine, Level 3 Felony; Maintaining a common Nuisance, Level 6 Felony; Possession of Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor; Driving while suspended/Prior, Class A Misdemeanor. Jason Schulthise was transported and incarcerated at the Clark County Jail.

