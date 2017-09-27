The Washington County Relay For Life kick-off meeting was held on September 14. Before plans began for 2018, the 2017 Relay season had a bow put around it. Washington County raised $83,563 dollars for the the Relay For Life. The top teams were St. Vincent Deam Team $9082; NetShape Little Rascals $7974; GKN $6665 and Sugar Creek $6636. Other awards went to the team with the most participants which was Netshape with 33 and Walmart with 31. Also an award was given to Netshape for having the most survivors on their team. This was determined by how many was registered online for these teams. The Relay website is live and anyone can register a team now by visiting http://relayforlife.org/washingtoncountyin. If you have an issue with this site please call 1-800-227-2345 ext. 2 Over the next few weeks everyone is encouraged to think about making team and individual goals. They are Also encouraged to think of how to make and reach a county goal with recruiting new team or team members. Leadership Team members are needed. Anyone who feels that they would be good in any role please contact Kathy Toburen. Anyone can step up and help in a way that you may not expect. A lot of these roles do not take away from your current team at all. The theme for the 2018 Relay is “DISCO FOR A CURE”! So get all those wonderful wigs and bell bottoms out and lets buggy down this next year. Right now the event is scheduled for June 8- 9, 2018. Upcoming events are ~ September 23 ~ GKN Ride for a Cure; October 6 ~ WW Pink Game; October 7 ~ Bark for Life; October 21 ~ Harvest of Hope Walk; October ~ Momma J Birds will be selling Popcorn If there are other events going on please send them to me(Heather) and I will get them out to everyone! The following is contact information for event Leads: Stacey Gilbert/Co-Captain, (812)620-6029, This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it ; Kathy Miller/Co-Captain, (812)893-0708, This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it ; Heather Knapp/ Media & Communication, (812)620-3506, This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it , This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it ; ACS Staff: Kathy Toburen, (812) 350-3273, This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .