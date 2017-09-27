The Washington County Family YMCA is proud to announce the addition of Chelsey Miller to their Youth Development Team. Chelsey is an East Washington High School and Ball State University graduate with a degree in Child Development. Miller is a Salem native and former YMCA Camp Counselor from 2010-2014. After a brief stint in Floyd county, she, husband Shayne, and 1 year old son Graysen now reside in Washington County. Miller comes to the Y with experience from Bright Horizons Family Solutions, teaching children from 6 weeks old to 12 years old. She was promoted to Education Coordinator for the Jeffersonville location in 2016. She was able to use her skills and knowledge of child development to help shape and implement the curriculum in the 6 classrooms at that center. After returning to work from maternity leave, Chelsey felt compelled to live near family, “I wanted to be closer to home, not just to spend more time with my family, but to be more involved with the community I love.” She was so excited at the opportunity to apply and interview for the position of Youth First Director, as she was prepared to pour her skills into the needs of Washington County. “I am excited to be back in the community that raised me. When I was younger I had so many amazing mentors and leaders that guided me to be the person I am today. From the theater, to 4-H and my church family, they all molded me. I hope that as Youth First Director I can challenge members of our community to do the same for our youth. At the end of the day, they are the ones that will grow up to lead our community, we need to invest in them now and show them how important they are to us.” After her first week Chelsey is so grateful to her co-workers, “They welcomed me with open arms and have answered every question, even the ones I’ve repeated.” Chelsey is also excited to be back working with Kristy Purlee. “I was a camp counselor when Kristy was the Membership Director. I remember thinking during every interaction with her that she was made to be with this organization. You can see all the love she has for each person that walks through that door.” Purlee also remembers Miller, “Shayne actually proposed to Chelsey on our last camp field trip that summer. It was a special day for them, and the kids too. She was a leader then, and is a leader now. We are so excited to have her join our team to continue the work she started in 2010.” Blessed is the word Chelsey uses to describe her new adventure with the YMCA. “God and I had a lot of talks about where he was leading me, and what he wanted for my life. This is where he put me, and I cannot wait to see what he has in store for me here.” With the new school year just starting and so many wonderful youth opportunities coming up, Chelsey is ready to jump in feet first. Chelsey is looking forward to growing the YMCA’s involvement with the schools and youth programs. She encourages feedback from you. “I want hear from you. What do you feel are the greatest challenges facing our youth? How can we help them together?” Chelsey encourages everyone to stop by and say hi or reach out to her at the YMCA at 812-883-YMCA or send her an email at This e-mail address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it .