A bittersweet moment will arrive on Saturday, September 30, for John Martin and the Martin family. After a normal business day on Saturday, John will lock the doors of the building that houses the business his dad built, Martin’s Auto Supply Inc. It will be his last day to work there, a store in which he played as a child under his dad’s watchful eye. Martin’s Auto Supply has been located on the northwest corner of U.S. Highway 31 and Owen Street since his father, the late John Robert “Bob” Martin, moved it from its previous site further south in 1962. Each of the Martin family’s children (eight sisters and John) worked in the store at one time. “I was the youngest, and I was the one who stayed,” John grinned. “I had an idea once about 20 years ago of doing something else, but Dad persuaded me to stay until he could sell it. He never got around to doing that.” The store has been good to the Martin family. Back in the era known as the Roaring ‘20s, Bob Martin’s dad Clinton began investing extra money in farmland around Lexington. That turned out to be a wise move because, once the Great Depression got its grip on the U.S. economy, the car-selling business Clinton had created in the 1920s closed. Clinton moved his family, including high school senior Bob, to the farm. That’s how Bob Martin became a Lexington High School graduate, though he’d only gone there for less than six months. Bob served in World War II and then went back to Indianapolis for a pretty little gal, Iva or Ivy as she became known, married her in August, 1945, and brought her back to Scott County. Bob began working in 1949 for Tommy West at West Auto Parts. The store was at the corner of Lake Road and U.S. 31 South in Scottsburg. When West wanted to sell the business in 1955, he found a willing buyer in Bob. It remained West Auto Parts until Bob purchased the concrete block building further north and moved there in 1962. The building itself is sturdy. It started life as a John Deere dealership and then later became the first National Guard Armory in Scott County. Its size attracted Bob as did its prime commercial location on U.S. 31, the main highway at the time in the county. Back when he was a child, John said his dad employed him for “…a penny a minute. We had an old time clock that would click as each minute passed. I can remember thinking I just earned another penny when I’d hear that click,” John recalled. After he graduated from Scottsburg High School in 1979, John became a part-time employee while he scouted around for other job opportunities. “Thirty-eight years later, I’m still here, and so are a lot of our employees,” he smiled. Martin’s was a busy concern through the ‘80s. Business began to be affected when other auto supply stores were attracted to Scottsburg. As he relaxed at the oak desk his aunts Mary Kriner and Margaret Byrne used in their days at the business, John agreed, “It’s time to close.” Bob Martin died in 2003. He had continued to work at the store until two months before his death. His sweet bride Ivy died in January, 2015. He and his sisters, all members of the family trust, came to that conclusion a few years ago. John said he looked around for buyers but was surprised when approached by Casey’s, a chain of convenience stores/gas stations. Casey’s already has one gas station in the city. Ironically, it is located opposite of the building where Tommy West started his business so many years ago. Development plans have already been approved for the new Casey’s that will be located where Martin’s stands now and on adjacent property that was once the home of the late Raymond and Marietta Hardy. The closing leaves John without a job for the first time in his life, but he confided his wife, Janice, “…won’t let me sit around the house for long. I’ll find something to do.” Their son is a freshman at Scottsburg High School, not quite on the brink of college, but close enough. All commerce at the store will officially end on Sunday, October 8. An auction will begin at 1 p.m. featuring all of the items that are not sold by the end of the day on September 30. “We’ve already had people coming in and saying they’d like to salvage the windows or other parts of the building. Sure surprised me,” John commented. He mentioned how much the Martin family has appreciated the loyalty that store employees and its customers have shown over the years. “We wouldn’t have lasted as long without them, and we thank each one,” he said.