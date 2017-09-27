Sgt. Scott McCoskey stopped a green Chevy Camaro that Saturday morning that was traveling east on State Road 256. The driver identified himself as Steven L. Smith, 57, North Terry Road. Smith had put a cover over the car’s license plate and it was unreadable, the officer explained to him.

As he was writing Smith a ticket for improper display of the plate, Austin Detective Don Campbell and Deputy Shawn Mayer arrived to assist. Deputy Mayer deployed his canine, Arina, who alerted the officers that drugs may be in the vehicle.

After getting Smith’s permission to search the Camaro, a cigarette pack on the center console was found to have 14 white pills concealed in it.

The pills were later identified as 800 mg Ibuprofen, a pain killer. Smith told the officer that he had received the pills from a relative who had a prescription for them.

He was placed into custody and taken to the Scott County Security Center for illegal possession of a legend drug.

Sgt.McCoskey left Smith there for processing but was soon called back to the jail. Jail staff advised him that 2½ pills were found in the man’s right sock. Those pills were identified as Alprazolam, a Schedule 4 controlled substance, and a Schedule 3 controlled substance.

Smith’s charges included two Level 6 felonies, possession of a legend drug and maintaining a common nuisance, and two misdemeanors for possession of a controlled substance.

He appeared for an initial court hearing on September 19 and was given an initial trial date of December 18.

Bail was originally set at $15,000 by corporate surety bond or $1,500 cash but was lowered to $5,000/$500.

Smith was released on a cash bond that same day.