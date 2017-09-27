The New Washington Beautification Committee is still sponsoring their project to help fund the committee’s dedication to ongoing projects including the Christmas Tree Light Up Ceremony, Community Flag Program and other projects to help beautify the town. The New Washington Beautification Committee has constructed a memorial brick area on the square in New Washington across from the New Washington State Bank adjacent to the 1894 Lodge. The memorial brick area is around the flagpole and Christmas tree platform. Thanks to a generous donation from the New Washington State Bank, the program got off to a great start! Through the project, the New Washington Beautification Committee is offering a regular size brick for $50 or you can purchase a large brick for $100. Each brick may have up to three lines of inscription, 15 characters per line. You may purchase bricks in honor of your parents or grandparents, your high school class, your wedding anniversary, in memory of a loved one or friend or any other lasting tribute. For example: John Smith Mary Kent Smith NWHS Class 1958 or In Memory of Fay Stout & Jack Stout Reservation forms for the memorial brick project are available at the New Washington Branch of The New Washington State Bank and the Hardware Store in New Washington. Reservation forms may also be mailed or e-mailed. Checks should be made payable to New Washington Beautification Committee. Reservation forms and payment should be mailed to: New Washington Beautification Committee, P.O. Box 75, New Washington, IN 47162. You may also drop off your reservation forms and payment at: New Washington State Bank in New Washington and Charlestown, New Washington Hardware or Wiggam Lumber in New Washington. For more information regarding the New Washington Beautification Committee's Memorial Brick Project please contact: Joe Webb at 812-293-3403.