Scottsburg High School and Ivy Tech Community College of Indiana are excited to announce a new partnership to bring several pathways to SHS students that go beyond the traditional college courses the high school has offered for several years. For many years, SHS offered students the ability to earn more than 100 college credits before graduation. In the last year, the administration, guidance department, and Ivy Tech officials have worked together to bring multiple pathways for SHS students. “This decision is not one size fits all,” said Shannon Mount, college and career counselor at Scott County School District 2. The new pathways include a path for students to earn an Associate of General Studies; a path for students to earn 30 college credits toward a Statewide Transfer General Education Core; and a path for students that is fully customizable, so the student chooses which college course offerings that best align with their plans after high school graduation. SHS is also working with Ivy Tech to finalize a certificate in welding and advanced manufacturing. This welding and advanced manufacturing path will allow students to earn a certificate to use in the workforce after graduation. The college courses in these new pathways will continue to be taught by our SHS staff, who are highly-qualified, Ivy Tech credentialed, and know and care about the students they serve each day in the classroom. "Having our staff teach the majority of our college classes is what makes our model unique. Our teachers know our students and can push them and support them while taking rigorous courses,” Mount said. Beyond the new pathways, SHS is pursuing certification to become the only Early College High School in the southeast Indiana region. The Early College High School model combines high school and college in a way that is rigorous but supportive while allowing students to earn a high school diploma and complete their first two years of college. With the new pathways, SHS officials will be meeting with the Class of 2020 and the Class of 2021 as they will be the first classes to have the pathways opportunities. To bridge the programs, school officials will also meet with the Class of 2018 and the Class of 2019 to determine what paths are available and customize a plan that works for each student, including knowing what college classes transfer by state law and how to advocate for themselves during the college admissions process. “We will work with students, one-on-one, to figure out what path is best for them,” Principal Ric Manns said. SHS will be hosting parent and guardian nights share more information about the new college pathways, starting with repeating, brief informational sessions throughout the night of parent-teacher conferences. SHS will hold its parent-teacher conferences from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5. Enroll today to see how Scottsburg High School and Scott 2 can be “Your Path to a Brighter Future.” We’ve helped thousands of students find their path. We will help your students find theirs.