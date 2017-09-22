Glen Gibson received permission from the Austin Board of Works and Public Safety to tap onto the city’s sewer line.

Gibson wanted to tap onto the line which serves Hardy Lake and customers along that route. To do so, he is required to install a grinder pump. The board approved that installation as well, directing city engineer Dave Eberenz to assist Gibson in his selection of a pump and the tap-on.

The city engineer also reported that bids are being advertised on a building to house phosphorus-removing equipment at the sewer plant. Those bids will be ready to be opened at the board’s October 9 meeting.

Eberenz told the board that the Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) has delayed any announcement of road paving grants until the end of September. The grants were originally to have been announced at the end of August. The city has several streets selected for its next paving project, but nothing can be done until INDOT provides matching grants.

The performance of the flow meter on the new line serving Morgan Foods Inc. was discussed.

Eberenz had some good news for the board: Sewer Department personnel has been smoke-testing lines and has located several bad leaks. The engineer said repairs are being made.

With the recent addition of two new officers to the Austin Police Department, the board considered and then approved a promotion for Patrolman Scott McCoskey. McCoskey now has a sergeant’s ranking.

Officers added are Zachary Elliott and Cody Kelly. Elliott is now undergoing PERF (Public Employees Retirement Fund) testing. Once that procedure is completed for him, Kelly will be scrutinized by PERF for addition to the police staff.

